Towhid fifty powers Bangladesh to 165-5

CHITTAGONG: Towhid Hridoy scored his maiden Twenty20 international fifty to guide Bangladesh to 165-5 in the third Twenty20 international against Zimbabwe in Chittagong on Tuesday.

Towhid struck 57 off 38 balls as the hosts recovered from a sluggish start to put a decent total after they were put in to bat first.

Jaker Ali provided Towhid ample support with 44 off 34 balls as the pair shared 87 for the fourth wicket.

Bangladesh cruise to six-wicket win over Zimbabwe

Blessing Muzarabani claimed 3-14 for Zimbabwe, his career best figure, but his teammates struggled to contain the innings.

Muzarabani bowled Liton Das for 12 as the opener shuffled across to play a paddle sweep, only to miss the line of the ball.

Skipper Sikandar Raza bowled his counterpart Najmul Hossain Shanto for six to leave Bangladesh 29-2.

Jaker joined Towhid after Faraz Akram scalped opener Tanzid Hasan for 21 to help Bangladesh shift gear.

Muzarabani bowled Towhid and Jaker in the space of three balls in the penultimate over.

Bangladesh won the opening two matches to lead the five-match series 2-0.

The final two matches of the series will be played in Dhaka on Friday and Sunday.