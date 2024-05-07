AIRLINK 71.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-3.25%)
BOP 5.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.15%)
DFML 28.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.35%)
DGKC 82.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.38%)
FCCL 21.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.14%)
FFBL 34.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.15%)
FFL 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.13%)
GGL 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.2%)
HBL 113.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.89%)
HUBC 140.50 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (2.04%)
HUMNL 8.03 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (15.04%)
KEL 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
KOSM 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.96%)
MLCF 38.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.4%)
OGDC 134.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-1.4%)
PAEL 26.62 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (5.89%)
PIAA 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-4.19%)
PIBTL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.5%)
PPL 121.95 Decreased By ▼ -3.45 (-2.75%)
PRL 27.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.7%)
PTC 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.5%)
SEARL 54.89 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.53%)
SNGP 69.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-2.11%)
SSGC 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.95%)
TELE 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
TPLP 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TRG 60.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.33%)
UNITY 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.43%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.59%)
BR100 7,619 Decreased By -45.8 (-0.6%)
BR30 24,969 Decreased By -56.1 (-0.22%)
KSE100 72,761 Decreased By -3 (-0%)
KSE30 23,625 Decreased By -150.3 (-0.63%)
May 07, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Towhid fifty powers Bangladesh to 165-5

AFP Published May 7, 2024 Updated May 7, 2024 04:56pm

CHITTAGONG: Towhid Hridoy scored his maiden Twenty20 international fifty to guide Bangladesh to 165-5 in the third Twenty20 international against Zimbabwe in Chittagong on Tuesday.

Towhid struck 57 off 38 balls as the hosts recovered from a sluggish start to put a decent total after they were put in to bat first.

Jaker Ali provided Towhid ample support with 44 off 34 balls as the pair shared 87 for the fourth wicket.

Bangladesh cruise to six-wicket win over Zimbabwe

Blessing Muzarabani claimed 3-14 for Zimbabwe, his career best figure, but his teammates struggled to contain the innings.

Muzarabani bowled Liton Das for 12 as the opener shuffled across to play a paddle sweep, only to miss the line of the ball.

Skipper Sikandar Raza bowled his counterpart Najmul Hossain Shanto for six to leave Bangladesh 29-2.

Jaker joined Towhid after Faraz Akram scalped opener Tanzid Hasan for 21 to help Bangladesh shift gear.

Muzarabani bowled Towhid and Jaker in the space of three balls in the penultimate over.

Bangladesh won the opening two matches to lead the five-match series 2-0.

The final two matches of the series will be played in Dhaka on Friday and Sunday.

Chittagong Liton Das Sikandar Raza Tanzim Hasan Sakib Bangladesh VS Zimbabwe Joylord Gumbie

Comments

200 characters

Towhid fifty powers Bangladesh to 165-5

Plot to kill five Chinese engineers hatched in Afghanistan: DG ISPR

Rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

Citi Pharma forms JV with China’s Hangzhou Newsea Technology

Israeli military seizes Rafah border crossing, steps up attacks in southern Gaza

IHC judges’ letter: Six-member SC bench resumes hearing

Gold price per tola decreases Rs500 in Pakistan

Al Jazeera to pursue legal action ‘until the end’ over Israel ban

Sri Lanka inks 20-year power purchase deal with India’s Adani Green

KSA highlights profundity of ties with Pakistan

Iran, Pakistan seek ways to complete gas pipeline project

Read more stories