AIRLINK 71.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-3.25%)
BOP 5.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.15%)
DFML 28.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.35%)
DGKC 82.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.38%)
FCCL 21.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.14%)
FFBL 34.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.15%)
FFL 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.13%)
GGL 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.2%)
HBL 113.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.89%)
HUBC 140.50 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (2.04%)
HUMNL 8.03 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (15.04%)
KEL 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
KOSM 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.96%)
MLCF 38.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.4%)
OGDC 134.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-1.4%)
PAEL 26.62 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (5.89%)
PIAA 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-4.19%)
PIBTL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.5%)
PPL 121.95 Decreased By ▼ -3.45 (-2.75%)
PRL 27.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.7%)
PTC 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.5%)
SEARL 54.89 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.53%)
SNGP 69.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-2.11%)
SSGC 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.95%)
TELE 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
TPLP 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TRG 60.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.33%)
UNITY 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.43%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.59%)
BR100 7,619 Decreased By -45.8 (-0.6%)
BR30 24,969 Decreased By -56.1 (-0.22%)
KSE100 72,761 Decreased By -3 (-0%)
KSE30 23,625 Decreased By -150.3 (-0.63%)
May 07, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Bangladesh seal T20 series with nine-run win over Zimbabwe

AFP Published May 7, 2024 Updated May 7, 2024 06:27pm

CHITTAGONG: Bangladesh survived a late onslaught from Faraz Akram to beat Zimbabwe by nine runs in the third Twenty20 international and seal the five-match series 3-0 in Chittagong on Tuesday.

Playing his first match in the series, Faraz hit an unbeaten 34 off 19 balls, a record for any Zimbabwean batting at number 10, but the visitors still finished short at 156-9.

Faraz and Wellington Masakadza put on 54 for the ninth wicket to lift the side from 91-8.

The visitors needed 21 runs from the final over but Mohammad Saifuddin bowled Masakadza in the first ball to put Bangladesh back on top.

Bangladesh cruise to six-wicket win over Zimbabwe

Saifuddin, who made 3-42, held his nerve to concede only three runs from the last three balls.

Towhid Hridoy earlier scored his maiden Twenty20 international with 57 off 38 balls, helping the hosts recover from a sluggish start after they were put in to bat first.

Jaker Ali provided Towhid ample support with 44 off 34 balls as the pair shared 87 for the fourth wicket.

Blessing Muzarabani claimed 3-14 for Zimbabwe, his career best figure, but his teammates struggled to contain the innings.

Muzarabani bowled Liton Das for 12 as the opener shuffled across to play a paddle sweep, only to miss the line of the ball.

Skipper Sikandar Raza bowled his counterpart Najmul Hossain Shanto for six to leave Bangladesh 29-2.

Jaker joined Towhid after Faraz scalped opener Tanzid Hasan for 21 to help Bangladesh shift gear.

Muzarabani bowled Towhid and Jaker in the space of three balls in the penultimate over.

Bangladesh won the opening two matches to lead the five-match series 2-0.

The final two matches of the series will be played in Dhaka on Friday and Sunday.

Chittagong Liton Das Sikandar Raza Tanzim Hasan Sakib Bangladesh VS Zimbabwe Joylord Gumbie

Comments

200 characters

Bangladesh seal T20 series with nine-run win over Zimbabwe

Plot to kill five Chinese engineers hatched in Afghanistan: DG ISPR

Rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

KSE-100 sees volatile session, closes flat

Citi Pharma forms JV with China’s Hangzhou Newsea Technology

Israeli military seizes Rafah border crossing, steps up attacks in southern Gaza

Uzbekistan foreign minister to arrive in Pakistan tomorrow

IHC judges’ letter: SC urges govt action on alleged interference in judicial matters

Gold price per tola decreases Rs500 in Pakistan

Al Jazeera to pursue legal action ‘until the end’ over Israel ban

Sri Lanka inks 20-year power purchase deal with India’s Adani Green

Read more stories