AIRLINK 72.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-2.12%)
BOP 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.8%)
CNERGY 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.15%)
DFML 29.98 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.49%)
DGKC 84.25 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.84%)
FCCL 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.76%)
FFBL 34.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.57%)
FFL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.34%)
GGL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3%)
HBL 112.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.8%)
HUBC 141.23 Increased By ▲ 3.54 (2.57%)
HUMNL 8.03 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (15.04%)
KEL 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.36%)
KOSM 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.09%)
MLCF 38.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
OGDC 135.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-0.89%)
PAEL 26.70 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (6.21%)
PIAA 26.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.62%)
PIBTL 6.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.95%)
PPL 122.19 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-2.56%)
PRL 28.36 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.53%)
PTC 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.45%)
SEARL 55.81 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.22%)
SNGP 70.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.72%)
SSGC 10.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.38%)
TELE 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.94%)
TPLP 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.19%)
TRG 61.56 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.42%)
UNITY 25.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.28%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.17%)
BR100 7,673 Increased By 8.6 (0.11%)
BR30 25,146 Increased By 120.6 (0.48%)
KSE100 73,202 Increased By 438.2 (0.6%)
KSE30 23,763 Decreased By -12 (-0.05%)
May 07, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

JGB yields mixed as BOJ keeps bond purchase offers unchanged

Reuters Published 07 May, 2024 12:01pm

TOKYO: Japanese government bond (JGB) yields were mixed on Tuesday as the Bank of Japan (BOJ) left bond purchase offers unchanged, shifting the focus to the central bank’s summary of opinions due later this week.

While some market participants believed the BOJ could reduce purchase offers in the morning, the regularly scheduled bond purchase operation passed without incident, supporting bond buying.

The 10-year JGB yield fell 3 basis points (bps) to 0.870%, while the benchmark 10-year futures edged up 0.37 yen to 144.66 yen.

Bond yields move inversely to prices.

Investors remain cautious, however, ahead of Thursday’s release of a summary of opinions from the BOJ’s April meeting, which could provide clues of its policy outlook and plans for reducing bond purchases.

The BOJ struck what markets took as a dovish stance at its April meeting, despite pressure from a yen languishing at 34-year lows.

Japan’s 2 year bond yield hits 13-year high as BOJ chief hints chance of another rate hike

It also maintained its guidance about buying government bonds, dashing hopes by some traders that it could soon taper purchases.

But hawkish whispers may have been missed, BOJ watchers say. Investors may now be rethinking their initial assessment, said Naka Matsuzawa, chief macro strategist at Nomura Securities.

“It’s quite obvious now that the BOJ is preparing its way to cut JGB purchases,” he said, pointing to an analysis of the bank’s bond purchases in the full text of its quarterly outlook report published after the April meeting.

“That was a very unusual outlook report that covered an analysis of JGB purchases, which is not usually in the report. It just came out from nowhere.”

Investors were also eyeing an auction for 10-year bonds scheduled for Wednesday.

The two-year yield edged down 1 bp to 0.275% and the five-year yield slipped 1.5 bp at 0.470%.

The 20-year JGB yield had yet to trade as of 0520 GMT.

The 30-year JGB yield was flat at 1.980%.

Bank of Japan Japanese government bond

Comments

200 characters

JGB yields mixed as BOJ keeps bond purchase offers unchanged

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

Iran, Pakistan seek ways to complete gas pipeline project

Israeli military says it has ‘taken control’ of Gaza side of Rafah Crossing

Two SNGPL-based urea fertiliser plants: MoI&P proposes extension in subsidised gas supply

IHC judges’ letter: Six-member SC bench resumes hearing

Sri Lanka inks 20-year power purchase deal with India’s Adani Green

Wheat fiasco points towards govt ‘negligence’

International investors meet Aurangzeb

Oil climbs after Israel strikes Gaza, truce talks continue

ECC all set to approve enhancement of wheat target

Read more stories