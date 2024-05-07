AIRLINK 72.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-2.12%)
BOP 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
CNERGY 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.84%)
DFML 29.76 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.74%)
DGKC 84.50 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.14%)
FCCL 22.56 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.58%)
FFBL 34.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.86%)
FFL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.34%)
GGL 10.33 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.3%)
HBL 112.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.8%)
HUBC 141.23 Increased By ▲ 3.54 (2.57%)
HUMNL 8.03 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (15.04%)
KEL 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.36%)
KOSM 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.09%)
MLCF 38.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
OGDC 135.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.06%)
PAEL 26.70 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (6.21%)
PIAA 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.55%)
PIBTL 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.35%)
PPL 122.01 Decreased By ▼ -3.39 (-2.7%)
PRL 28.36 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.53%)
PTC 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.45%)
SEARL 55.91 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (2.4%)
SNGP 70.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.86%)
SSGC 10.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
TELE 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.17%)
TPLP 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.65%)
TRG 61.64 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.55%)
UNITY 25.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.24%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.38%)
BR100 7,673 Increased By 8.6 (0.11%)
BR30 25,146 Increased By 120.6 (0.48%)
KSE100 73,202 Increased By 438.2 (0.6%)
KSE30 23,763 Decreased By -12 (-0.05%)
World

Dutch police end a pro-Palestinian demonstration at Amsterdam university

Reuters Published 07 May, 2024 11:29am

AMSTERDAM: Dutch riot police ended a pro-Palestinian demonstration at an Amsterdam university early on Tuesday, arresting some 125 people in sometimes violent clashes, authorities said.

In messages posted overnight on social media X, police said they had to act to stop the event and dismantle tents that been set up by protesters, who used violence against police at the site.

“The police’s input was necessary to restore order. We see the footage on social media. We understand that those images may appear as intense,” police said.

Local media showed demonstrators shooting fireworks at police officers but there were no immediate reports of injuries on either side.

“All is now quiet police stay in the vicinity of the Roeterseiland campus,” police said later on X.

Outgoing Education minister Robbert Dijkgraaf said universities are a place for dialogue and debate and he was sad to see that police had to intervene.

Student protests over the war and academic ties with Israel have begun to spread across Europe but have remained much smaller in scale than those seen in the United States.

Pro-Palestinian protesters occupy building at Columbia University

Last Friday, police in Paris entered France’s prestigious Sciences Po university and removed student activists who had occupied its buildings.

More than 100 students occupy the Ghent university, in Belgium, in both a climate and a Gaza protest that they want to prolong until Wednesday.

Gaza Gaza ceasefire Israel Hamas war Dutch riot police pro Palestinian demonstration Amsterdam university

