May 07, 2024
Business & Finance

German exports rise more than expected in March

Reuters Published 07 May, 2024 11:21am

German exports rebounded in March by 0.9% on the previous month, the federal statistics office reported on Tuesday. Analysts’ polled by Reuters had expected exports to increase by 0.4%.

The March rise followed a revised 1.6% decline in exports in February, which had prompted Germany’s BGA trade association to warn that falling competitiveness and rising protectionism were taking their toll on the country’s export-focused economy.

The statistics office publishes more detailed economic data on its website.

