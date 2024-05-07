German exports rise more than expected in March

German exports rebounded in March by 0.9% on the previous month, the federal statistics office reported on Tuesday. Analysts’ polled by Reuters had expected exports to increase by 0.4%.

The March rise followed a revised 1.6% decline in exports in February, which had prompted Germany’s BGA trade association to warn that falling competitiveness and rising protectionism were taking their toll on the country’s export-focused economy.

