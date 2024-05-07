AIRLINK 73.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-1.39%)
BOP 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.8%)
CNERGY 4.37 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
DFML 29.81 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.91%)
DGKC 84.49 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.13%)
FCCL 22.50 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
FFBL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.29%)
FFL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (4.36%)
GGL 10.33 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.3%)
HBL 112.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
HUBC 140.15 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (1.79%)
HUMNL 8.03 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (15.04%)
KEL 4.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.82%)
KOSM 4.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 38.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
OGDC 134.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-1.36%)
PAEL 26.59 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (5.77%)
PIAA 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.92%)
PIBTL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.6%)
PPL 122.19 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-2.56%)
PRL 28.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
PTC 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.43%)
SEARL 54.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.37%)
SNGP 70.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.4%)
SSGC 10.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
TPLP 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.73%)
TRG 61.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.66%)
UNITY 25.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.24%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.59%)
BR100 7,650 Decreased By -14.7 (-0.19%)
BR30 25,028 Increased By 2.3 (0.01%)
KSE100 72,988 Increased By 223.9 (0.31%)
KSE30 23,718 Decreased By -57.3 (-0.24%)
May 07, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Ravi Shastri expects big-hitting Dube to play a key role for India at T20 World Cup

Reuters Published 07 May, 2024 10:38am

NEW DELHI: Former India coach Ravi Shastri expects big-hitting Shivam Dube to set the T20 World Cup alight and says the 30-year-old batting all-rounder will be key to India’s hopes of racking up big totals in the tournament next month.

Dube, who is also a handy medium pacer, has established himself as one of the most destructive middle-order batters in the IPL, the Chennai Super Kings player scoring 350 runs in 11 matches at a 170-plus strike rate this season.

Among the IPL’s Indian batters, only Abhishek Sharma has hit more sixes than Dube’s 26.

“Please watch out for (him), because he is explosive, he’s devastating and he’s a match-winner,” Shastri told the International Cricket Council website.

“He hits sixes for fun, and when it comes to spin bowling, he can kill you.”

Shastri said that while the left-handed batter is particularly effective against spinners he had nailed down his batting approach against pace.

“He’s understood the way to play and I think he holds the key at that number five-six position because if you’re in the doldrums, you want someone to change it in 20-25 balls, he’s the player to go to,” he added.

The strike rate of India’s top order, which includes skipper Rohit Sharma and stalwart Virat Kohli, has been something of a concern and a fiery middle-order could be crucial to India’s hopes of winning a second T20 World Cup title.

India’s Rishabh Pant fit for cricket return after 2022 car crash: BCCI

Shastri has high hopes for opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and said the presence of Dube in the middle order could help India post the big totals needed to win a major tournament.

“His strike rate, which will be close to 200 most of the time, will help India immensely in going forward, getting those 190s, 200s that are needed in big competitions, especially like the World Cup,” he added.

India will also be encouraged by Suryakumar Yadav’s form heading into the World Cup after his 51-ball hundred secured victory for the Mumbai Indians against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday.

Suryakumar, the top-ranked batter in T20 internationals, is playing his first tournament since recovering from an ankle injury and a sports hernia operation.

Virat Kohli T20 World Cup Mumbai Indians Chennai Super Kings Ravi Shastri Suryakumar Yashasvi Jaiswal Shivam Dube

Comments

200 characters

Ravi Shastri expects big-hitting Dube to play a key role for India at T20 World Cup

Iran, Pakistan seek ways to complete gas pipeline project

Two SNGPL-based urea fertiliser plants: MoI&P proposes extension in subsidised gas supply

Wheat fiasco points towards govt ‘negligence’

International investors meet Aurangzeb

147MW hydropower project: PD, NTDC should ink ‘standstill pact’ with Star: AG’s Office

ECC all set to approve enhancement of wheat target

Coal for project: KE seeks govt support

SECP approves PIA’s Scheme of Arrangement

SECP allows offering of tailored pension allocation schemes

ECC to meet today

Read more stories