Military awards conferred upon Pak Navy officers

NNI Published 07 May, 2024 06:05am

RAWALPINDI: Several Pakistan Navy officers, chief petty officers, sailors, and civilians have been conferred with military awards, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Monday.

The military’s media wing in a statement said that Naval Chief Admiral Naveed Ashraf was the Chief Guest of the awards distribution ceremony.

It added that four officers of the Pak Navy were awarded Sitar-e-Imtiaz (Military) while as many officers were awarded with Tamgha-e-Imtiaz (Military).

Meanwhile, 104 chief petty officers and sailors were conferred with Tamgha-e-Khidmat (Military) Class One, Two, and Three.

On the occasion, the Naval Chief also awarded letters of commendation 44 officers, chief petty officers, sailors, and civilians. The ceremony was also attended by a large number of serving and retired officers.

