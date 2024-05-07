Bilawal forms body on privatisation matters

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has constituted a committee to engage with the government over privatisation issues.

According to a notification issued by the PPP chairman’s Secretariat, the members of the committee included Sherry Rehman, Syed Naveed Qamar, and Saleem Mandviwalla.

The coalition government has already formed a commission which is actively pursuing the matter of privatisation of state-owned enterprises (SOEs), including Pakistan International Airlines, Pakistan Steel Mills etc.

The Privatisation Commission has invited bids from interested parties so that the government could dispose of PIA’s 51 percent shares.

Bilawal has already advocated for a pragmatic approach towards managing key institutions such as Pakistan Airlines and Pakistan Steel Mills. He has emphasised the importance of exploring public-private partnerships as an alternative to outright privatisation. Additionally, he called upon the federal government to address the pressing issue of inflation by proposing salary increases for employees in the forthcoming budget.

