May 9 case: ATC confirms pre-arrest bail of PTI leader

Recorder Report Published 07 May, 2024 06:05am

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC), on Monday, confirmed the pre-arrest bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Aamir Masood Mughal in the May 9 case.

The ATC judge, Tahir Abbas Sipra, while hearing the case, confirmed the PTI leader’s counsel’s request and confirmed Mughal’s pre-arrest bail against the surety bond of Rs 50,000. Mughal appeared before the court along with his counsel Rizwan Awan. The court, after hearing arguments, confirmed the PTI leader’s bail.

