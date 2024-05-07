SSGC removes over 250 illegal connections

KARACHI: SSGC is moving ahead relentlessly in its pursuit to combat the menace of gas theft, one of the primary reasons behind Unaccounted-for-Gas or line losses.

In the latest set of raids, the theft control team of Company’s Customer Relations Department (CRD) removed 235 illegal domestic connections in Moazzam Colony and Dawood Shoro Goth located in Karachi’s Bin Qasim area.

More than 225,600 cubic meters per year gas was being stolen by the locals, without any regard for the law. The residents of both the areas had illegally extended gas supply arrangement from the existing meter points and service points through rubber pipes. Theft claims in both the cases are being raised to recover the pilfered amount.

