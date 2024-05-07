PITB Mines App: ‘Over 3,000 mineral deposits geo-tagged’

LAHORE: Under the Chief Inspectorate of Mines App developed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) for the Punjab Minerals Department, more than 3,000 mineral deposits have been geo-tagged, while more than 1,000 inspections have been done by 14 inspectors deployed in seven different regions.

This was told in a progress review meeting presided over by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf on Monday. PITB Additional Director General (ADG) Qasim Ifzal, Director Atif Hussain and other senior officials also attended the meeting.

