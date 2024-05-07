May 07, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
PITB Mines App: ‘Over 3,000 mineral deposits geo-tagged’

Recorder Report Published 07 May, 2024 06:05am

LAHORE: Under the Chief Inspectorate of Mines App developed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) for the Punjab Minerals Department, more than 3,000 mineral deposits have been geo-tagged, while more than 1,000 inspections have been done by 14 inspectors deployed in seven different regions.

This was told in a progress review meeting presided over by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf on Monday. PITB Additional Director General (ADG) Qasim Ifzal, Director Atif Hussain and other senior officials also attended the meeting.

PITB Punjab Minerals Department PITB Mines App

