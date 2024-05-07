May 07, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Italian envoy visits Karachi

Published 07 May, 2024

KARACHI: The Ambassador of Italy to Pakistan, Marilina Armellin visited Karachi recently, accompanied with Italian Consul in Karachi, Danilo Giurdanella.

Ambassador Armellin met with the highest provincial authorities, the Governor of Sindh, Kamran Tessori, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, as well as the Mayor, Murtaza Wahab.

With institutional interlocutors, the commitment to strengthen the already consolidated bilateral relations in every sector of cooperation; economic, commercial, cultural, linguistic, inter-university and healthcare, was reiterated.

Ambassador Armellin also met with the SBP Governor Jamil Ahmed, who illustrated the state of the Pakistani economy and the development and investment opportunities for Italian entrepreneurs. She also met President of the Port Authority, Syed Syedain Raza Zaidi, and the CEO, Rear Admiral Rizwan Ahmed, with whom possibilities for cooperation in the maritime and port sector were discussed.

