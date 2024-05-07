Maryam welcomes Saudi trade delegation

LAHORE: Welcoming the arrival of Saudi trade delegation, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed best wishes for the success of the Pakistan Saudi Arabia Investment Conference.

“Saudi investors coming to Pakistan are warmly welcomed,” Maryam said, adding: “Saudi Arabia is an all-weather reliable brotherly country of Pakistan. Our historical fraternal relationship is changing into an economic partnership.”

She said, “Holding the Pak-Saudi Arabia Investment Conference is a promise of prosperity.” She added, “The arrival of a 50-member delegation from 30 Saudi companies is a clear proof of Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman’s attachment to Pakistan.”

She said, “A direct agreement between Saudi and Pakistani investors is welcome.”

Moreover, on the special directions of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, Punjab Police achieved historic success in an anti-narcotics drive, as they arrested Jordan gang, the biggest drug supplier in Lahore and recovered drugs worth millions of rupees.

The Punjab Police conducted a special operation on the instructions of Chief Minister and traced the accused with the help of IT and other modern technologies.

The CM Maryam Nawaz praised the police by calling them to her office and directed them to continue working hard.

Earlier, the CM was briefed by the authorities concerned that Jordan was considered to be a mysterious and influential drug supply gang in Lahore. The meeting was told that Marijuana, ice, hashish, opium and other drugs were provided in imported packaging. Drugs in the form of chocolate, toffee etc. were sent from Central Asia, Canada, Mexico and other countries.

The CM was further informed that Muhammad Ayub, operating under the name of Jordan, was supplying drugs in Pakistan through various sources. Members of the Jordan gang including Mohammad Ali, Aziz, Mohammad Nadeem, Samina Iftikhar, Sana and Fatima Zahra were arrested in DHA Phase-6, along with nine gunmen. The accused were supplying drugs by contacting the supplier in Pakistan through fake ID.

