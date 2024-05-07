Babar Azam says optimistic about team’s prospects

LAHORE: Expressing optimism for the success of Team Pakistan in the T20 World Cup being staged in the United States and the West Indies next month, Pakistan cricket team skipper Babar Azam said that he is confident that every player of the team would give his 100 percent in the mega event.

“Our focus is winning the World Cup trophy; every player is focused on victory,” Babar said, adding: “In the past also our focus was to bring the trophy, and I hope that they will return with the trophy.”

Talking to media, here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Monday, Babar said, all the players are fit; Haris Rauf is better and improving. He said the team combination was good and every player had got extensive training.

Responding to a query regarding wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Haris, Babar said he could not perform well in the PSL. However, the players who performed better have been included in the team, he added. In the top order, Rizwan, Fakhar and

Saim Ayub were performing better so there

was no room for Mohammad Haris in the top order, he added.

To another query, Babar said that Test match performance cannot be compared to the T20 cricket. “We took decisions that are the best for the team.”

Regarding preparations for the tour of Ireland, England and the T20 World Cup, Babar said that they were trying to give the best performance and the target of all the players was for the team to clinch victory. “We will focus on the fitness of the players during the tour,” he said, adding: “Haris Rauf is rejoining the team after a rest while Aamir Jamal would take time to get polished.”

He further said that PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi encouraged them to produce good results in the World Cup.

Babar Azam said that Hasan Ali had been selected in the team as a backup, adding that this choice had been made in consultation with all seven people on the selection committee. Hasan Ali had been kept in the team only on the basis of his experience. “Fast bowlers and spinners will be included in the playing XI, according to the conditions in the mega event match,” he asserted.

