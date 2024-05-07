Action begins against quacks across Punjab: minister

LAHORE: Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique said on Monday that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif is paying special attention to the health sector and action has been started across Punjab against the quacks who are enemies of humanity while illegal blood banks are going to be closed in Punjab.

While addressing the CEOs and MS conference as a chief guest at a local hotel, the minister said that revamping projects in government hospitals are being completed on priority basis. We are going to start the project of Clinics on Wheels soon for the people of Punjab, he added.

Secretary Health Ali Jan Khan said that they are trying to improve the health system. The shortage of medicines in government hospitals will be unbearable, he said. In Punjab, a project has been started to provide medicines to heart, TB and hepatitis patients at their homes.

The purpose of frequent visits to government hospitals is to assess the situation. An alert has been issued after the first case of Congo virus came to light in Attock. The next six to eight weeks are very important with regard to Congo virus. Action will be taken against the underperforming MS, he warned.

Moreover, the health minister Khawaja Salman Rafique visited the Punjab Institute of Cardiology to review the ongoing progress on operation theaters. On this occasion, Executive Director Prof. Dr. Anjum Jalal, MS PIC Dr. Shoaib Aslam, Dr. Amir Bandaisha, Prof. Dr. Syed Imran Shah and contractors were present.

The minister said that modular theaters are being completed on emergency basis for the convenience of patients in PIC. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif's plan to provide free medicines to patients suffering from heart diseases, hepatitis and TB is very wonderful and historic, which will definitely improve the health system, he said.

Khawaja Salman Rafique further said that we all have to play our role for the improvement of the health system.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024