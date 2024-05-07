Students: Sharjeel says govt plans to conduct random tests for drugs

KARACHI: Minister for Information, Excise, Taxation, Narcotics Control, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that on the instructions of the President, the Excise and Taxation Department and the Sindh police, under the special supervision of Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, have taken vigorous actions against drug peddling in the last one and a half months. Now, there will be even more stringent action, with operations carried out with the assistance of the Police, Rangers, Excise Taxation, and Anti-Narcotics Force, he added.

Addressing a press conference, he said that at present, societies around the world are facing a common challenge: drugs. Our young generation is studying in higher secondary levels of university colleges and schools.

The crackdown of the Sindh government will continue until the end. All the departments of the Sindh government, especially the Minister of Home Affairs, Zia-ul-Hasan Lanjar, are also with us in this grand action against drugs. President Asif Ali Zardari, in his recent visit to Karachi, has given special instructions to end the scourge of drugs.

He mentioned that the Sindh government is planning to establish new rehabilitation centres.

He urged parents to pay special attention to their children and requested the media to conduct an awareness campaign against drugs, especially ice (methamphetamine), in the last month and a half, 1550 suspects have been arrested in ongoing operations against drug dealers.

Authorities have seized 236 kg of ice, 900 grams of heroin, and 51,906 kg of hashish from drug dealers, the Department of Excise and Taxation and Narcotics Control has confiscated a large quantity of drugs in an operation against drug dealers.

He emphasized that those who lead the youth into drug addiction are national criminals.

Action will now be taken against unregistered and vehicles pending registration. Starting May 10, the Excise and Taxation Department will initiate action against unregistered vehicles.

No VIP protocol will be given to anyone; unregistered vehicles will be impounded regardless of influence.

He said that the Excise and Taxation Department has issued registration plates for 44,000 vehicles that have not yet been collected by their owners. Owners should collect their registration plates promptly. Failure to pay vehicle taxes on time will result in fines. Anyone found driving an unregistered vehicle will have their vehicle impounded.

Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the Sindh government is planning to conduct random drug tests on students in educational institutions. If any child tests positive, their case will be handled with complete confidentiality. Additionally, strict action will be taken against those involved in supplying drugs.

Sharjeel Inam Memon mentioned that the ongoing operation in Katcha is making progress, with the Sindh Police achieving significant success yesterday. Both the Chief Minister and the Minister of Home Affairs are overseeing the operation in the Katcha area.

He said that the Sunni Ittehad Council had not submitted the list for reserved seats. He emphasized that the country operates under the constitution of Pakistan, and it cannot run based on anyone’s wishes.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024