European stock markets open higher

PARIS: European stock markets opened higher on Monday as a US jobs report revived hopes of interest rate cuts this year.

The Paris CAC 40 was 0.3 percent higher at 7,982.30 points in early deals while the Frankfurt DAX also gained around 0.3 percent at 18,048.44.

The London stock exchange, which had ended at a record high on Friday, was closed for a bank holiday.

Wall Street indices finished higher on Friday after US non-farm payrolls figures showed fewer US jobs were created in April, ramping up bets that the Federal Reserve will cut rates in September.