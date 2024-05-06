Indian air force corporal killed in IIOJK

OCCUPIED SRINAGAR: An Indian air force member was killed and four more injured when suspected Mujahideen ambushed a military convoy in Illegally Indian-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), an official statement said, as campaigning for national elections continues in the disputed territory.

The convoy was attacked by an unknown number of Mujahideen who sprayed automatic rifle fire towards at least one air force truck in the mountainous Poonch area, 200 kilometres (124 miles) south of the main city of occupied Srinagar, the air force said in a statement.

Five air force personnel were hit in the firefight late Saturday and “one Air Warrior succumbed to his injuries later”, it said.