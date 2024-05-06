AIRLINK 72.59 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (4.9%)
BOP 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.84%)
CNERGY 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
DFML 31.71 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.47%)
DGKC 80.90 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (4.72%)
FCCL 21.42 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (7.1%)
FFBL 35.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.54%)
FFL 9.33 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.3%)
GGL 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HBL 112.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.32%)
HUBC 136.50 Increased By ▲ 3.46 (2.6%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.73%)
KEL 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.84%)
KOSM 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.35%)
MLCF 37.67 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.92%)
OGDC 137.75 Increased By ▲ 4.88 (3.67%)
PAEL 23.41 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.4%)
PIAA 24.55 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.45%)
PIBTL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.63%)
PPL 125.05 Increased By ▲ 8.75 (7.52%)
PRL 26.99 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (4.21%)
PTC 13.32 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.83%)
SEARL 52.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.35%)
SNGP 70.80 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (4.73%)
SSGC 10.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
TPLP 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.39%)
TRG 60.60 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (2.21%)
UNITY 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 7,566 Increased By 157.7 (2.13%)
BR30 24,786 Increased By 749.4 (3.12%)
KSE100 71,902 Increased By 1235.2 (1.75%)
KSE30 23,595 Increased By 371 (1.6%)
Brecorder Logo
May 06, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-05-06

Karachi: CM vows to improve law and order situation

Press Release Published 06 May, 2024 05:30am

KARACH: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has vowed to maintain peace in Karachi at any cost, saying that the city has already paid a heavy price in bloodshed.

“We have paid a heavy price for peace in Karachi by sacrificing citizens, political workers, police, rangers, and army personnel. Therefore, peace in the city is very important to us.”

He was speaking at the condolence meeting of Shaheed Akbar Nagori, the younger brother of former provincial minister Javed Nagori held at Kikri Ground, Lyari. The meeting was attended by Local Govt Minister Saeed Ghani, MNAs Nabil Gabol, Qadir Patel, Senator Masroor Ahsan, MPA Yousaf Baloch, MPA Asif Khan, and a large number of party workers, and people of Lyari.

Murad Shah stated that the PPP government had previously restored law and order in the city, and they would do the same to tackle the street crime challenge efficiently.

In May 2015, a terrorist attack claimed the life of Akbar Nagori, a dedicated political worker, Mr Shah recalled the] tragic incident. He also highlighted the immense sacrifices the people of Lyari, including men, women, and children, made to restore and strengthen democracy in the country.

According to Shah, the people of Lyari are truly patriotic and politically aware. “They have actively participated in various political movements, including men, women, and even their children,” he said.

The Chief Minister mentioned that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto has instructed him to provide Layri’s people with health, education, water, and sanitation facilities. He stated that most of the internal roads in Lyari have been developed, and health and education facilities have been improved in the area. Additionally, the Kikri ground, which holds historical significance, has been converted into a significant sports facility to encourage children and youth to engage in healthy activities.

Murad Shah urged the people of Lyari to provide their children with a good education, enabling them to compete for jobs in Pakistan’s Army, Navy, Police, and other prestigious national institutions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Syed Murad Ali Shah

Comments

200 characters

Karachi: CM vows to improve law and order situation

Pakistan, China vow to complete CPEC projects

Saudi business team arrives

IMF says its mission to visit this month

147MW Patrind HPP: Nepra disposes of SHPL motion for review

Blocking SIMs of non-filers: FBR decides to summon telcos’ operators

Wheat worth Rs330bn imported in 7 months

PIAF delegation meets minister: ‘Govt to take business-friendly initiatives for economic growth’

Budget 2024-25: SPDC proposes 37pc increase in FED on tobacco products

Need stressed to implement much delayed TTS

Export of goods to Afghanistan, CAR: KP exporters seek incentives in PKR

Read more stories