Karachi: CM vows to improve law and order situation

KARACH: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has vowed to maintain peace in Karachi at any cost, saying that the city has already paid a heavy price in bloodshed.

“We have paid a heavy price for peace in Karachi by sacrificing citizens, political workers, police, rangers, and army personnel. Therefore, peace in the city is very important to us.”

He was speaking at the condolence meeting of Shaheed Akbar Nagori, the younger brother of former provincial minister Javed Nagori held at Kikri Ground, Lyari. The meeting was attended by Local Govt Minister Saeed Ghani, MNAs Nabil Gabol, Qadir Patel, Senator Masroor Ahsan, MPA Yousaf Baloch, MPA Asif Khan, and a large number of party workers, and people of Lyari.

Murad Shah stated that the PPP government had previously restored law and order in the city, and they would do the same to tackle the street crime challenge efficiently.

In May 2015, a terrorist attack claimed the life of Akbar Nagori, a dedicated political worker, Mr Shah recalled the] tragic incident. He also highlighted the immense sacrifices the people of Lyari, including men, women, and children, made to restore and strengthen democracy in the country.

According to Shah, the people of Lyari are truly patriotic and politically aware. “They have actively participated in various political movements, including men, women, and even their children,” he said.

The Chief Minister mentioned that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto has instructed him to provide Layri’s people with health, education, water, and sanitation facilities. He stated that most of the internal roads in Lyari have been developed, and health and education facilities have been improved in the area. Additionally, the Kikri ground, which holds historical significance, has been converted into a significant sports facility to encourage children and youth to engage in healthy activities.

Murad Shah urged the people of Lyari to provide their children with a good education, enabling them to compete for jobs in Pakistan’s Army, Navy, Police, and other prestigious national institutions.

