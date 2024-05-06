Minister says Thar coal best suited for gasification

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Energy, Planning and Development Syed Nasir Hussain Shah presided over a meeting on Sindh Coal Authority in which a detailed review of the report received from South Africa on the coal sample of Thar coal Block Two was conducted.

He said that according to South African experts, coal has been declared very suitable for gasification, and fertiliser gas and diesel can be obtained from coal. He added that Thar coal has been declared the most suitable and best for power generation through gasification.

Nasir Shah said that a delegation consisting of expert officers of the Sindh Coal Authority will be sent to China. He added that the delegation will also take a detailed look at the transfer of technology, the decision of the previous meeting to make a policy of gasification at the provincial level was also considered in detail.

It was decided in the meeting that energy minister Nasir Shah will contact the federal government regards the policy of gas efficiency at the provincial level.

