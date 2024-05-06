Wining T20 World Cup: PCB chief announces $100,000 cash award to each player

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman has announced cash award of $100,000 to each player, if they win the upcoming World T20 Cup.

He made the announcement in a meeting with team players and officials during his visit to Qaddafi Stadium on Sunday.

Talking on the occasion, Mohsin Naqvi, however, said that this cash award has no value in front of Pakistan’s victory.

“I hope you will raise the Pakistani green crescent flag this time,” he said.

Motivating the players, he asked the players to play without any pressure and fight to win.

Mohsin Naqvi said competition should be seen in the field and victory will be for you and defeat will be mine. “Don’t care about anyone, just play for Pakistan,” he said.

Mohsin Naqvi also expressed the hope that Shaheen Shah Afridi along with other players will give a great performance in the upcoming World Cup.

He said the nation has a lot of expectations from you and you have to fulfill them. He further said they are promoting domestic cricket from school and university levels.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi also gave a green shirt to Mohammad Rizwan for completing three thousand runs and a special green shirt to Naseem Shah for taking 100 wickets in T20 matches.

