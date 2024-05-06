AIRLINK 72.59 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (4.9%)
BOP 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.84%)
CNERGY 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
DFML 31.71 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.47%)
DGKC 80.90 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (4.72%)
FCCL 21.42 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (7.1%)
FFBL 35.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.54%)
FFL 9.33 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.3%)
GGL 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HBL 112.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.32%)
HUBC 136.50 Increased By ▲ 3.46 (2.6%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.73%)
KEL 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.84%)
KOSM 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.35%)
MLCF 37.67 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.92%)
OGDC 137.75 Increased By ▲ 4.88 (3.67%)
PAEL 23.41 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.4%)
PIAA 24.55 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.45%)
PIBTL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.63%)
PPL 125.05 Increased By ▲ 8.75 (7.52%)
PRL 26.99 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (4.21%)
PTC 13.32 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.83%)
SEARL 52.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.35%)
SNGP 70.80 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (4.73%)
SSGC 10.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
TPLP 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.39%)
TRG 60.60 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (2.21%)
UNITY 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 7,566 Increased By 157.7 (2.13%)
BR30 24,786 Increased By 749.4 (3.12%)
KSE100 71,902 Increased By 1235.2 (1.75%)
KSE30 23,595 Increased By 371 (1.6%)
Brecorder Logo
May 06, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports Print 2024-05-06

Wining T20 World Cup: PCB chief announces $100,000 cash award to each player

Muhammad Saleem Published 06 May, 2024 05:30am

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman has announced cash award of $100,000 to each player, if they win the upcoming World T20 Cup.

He made the announcement in a meeting with team players and officials during his visit to Qaddafi Stadium on Sunday.

Talking on the occasion, Mohsin Naqvi, however, said that this cash award has no value in front of Pakistan’s victory.

“I hope you will raise the Pakistani green crescent flag this time,” he said.

Motivating the players, he asked the players to play without any pressure and fight to win.

Mohsin Naqvi said competition should be seen in the field and victory will be for you and defeat will be mine. “Don’t care about anyone, just play for Pakistan,” he said.

Mohsin Naqvi also expressed the hope that Shaheen Shah Afridi along with other players will give a great performance in the upcoming World Cup.

He said the nation has a lot of expectations from you and you have to fulfill them. He further said they are promoting domestic cricket from school and university levels.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi also gave a green shirt to Mohammad Rizwan for completing three thousand runs and a special green shirt to Naseem Shah for taking 100 wickets in T20 matches.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PCB T20 World Cup

Comments

200 characters

Wining T20 World Cup: PCB chief announces $100,000 cash award to each player

Pakistan, China vow to complete CPEC projects

Saudi business team arrives

IMF says its mission to visit this month

147MW Patrind HPP: Nepra disposes of SHPL motion for review

Blocking SIMs of non-filers: FBR decides to summon telcos’ operators

Wheat worth Rs330bn imported in 7 months

PIAF delegation meets minister: ‘Govt to take business-friendly initiatives for economic growth’

Budget 2024-25: SPDC proposes 37pc increase in FED on tobacco products

Need stressed to implement much delayed TTS

Export of goods to Afghanistan, CAR: KP exporters seek incentives in PKR

Read more stories