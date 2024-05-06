Saylani Trust marks 25th anniversary of continuous charitable work

KARACHI: The Saylani Welfare International Trust has reached a milestone of 25 years of continuous charitable work, with a remarkable spending of Rs 60 billion across 63 sectors to aid those in need from all walks of life.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Saylani Welfare Trust disclosed that in the past year alone, it had allocated Rs 13 billion to support communities in Pakistan and beyond facing hardships.

The free meal services provided by Saylani Trust have been crucial in offering essential food assistance to hundreds of thousands of underprivileged individuals nationwide daily.

The extensive IT training programme by Saylani Welfare Trust has transformed the lives of many young Pakistanis over the past decade, enabling them to secure lucrative jobs abroad or earn substantial income through freelancing within the country. The IT education programme covers cutting-edge fields like Metaverse, Web3, artificial intelligence, and UI/UX.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024