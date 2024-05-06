AIRLINK 72.59 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (4.9%)
BOP 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.84%)
CNERGY 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
DFML 31.71 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.47%)
DGKC 80.90 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (4.72%)
FCCL 21.42 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (7.1%)
FFBL 35.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.54%)
FFL 9.33 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.3%)
GGL 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HBL 112.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.32%)
HUBC 136.50 Increased By ▲ 3.46 (2.6%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.73%)
KEL 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.84%)
KOSM 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.35%)
MLCF 37.67 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.92%)
OGDC 137.75 Increased By ▲ 4.88 (3.67%)
PAEL 23.41 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.4%)
PIAA 24.55 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.45%)
PIBTL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.63%)
PPL 125.05 Increased By ▲ 8.75 (7.52%)
PRL 26.99 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (4.21%)
PTC 13.32 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.83%)
SEARL 52.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.35%)
SNGP 70.80 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (4.73%)
SSGC 10.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
TPLP 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.39%)
TRG 60.60 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (2.21%)
UNITY 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 7,566 Increased By 157.7 (2.13%)
BR30 24,786 Increased By 749.4 (3.12%)
KSE100 71,902 Increased By 1235.2 (1.75%)
KSE30 23,595 Increased By 371 (1.6%)
Brecorder Logo
May 06, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-05-06

Saylani Trust marks 25th anniversary of continuous charitable work

Press Release Published 06 May, 2024 05:30am

KARACHI: The Saylani Welfare International Trust has reached a milestone of 25 years of continuous charitable work, with a remarkable spending of Rs 60 billion across 63 sectors to aid those in need from all walks of life.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Saylani Welfare Trust disclosed that in the past year alone, it had allocated Rs 13 billion to support communities in Pakistan and beyond facing hardships.

The free meal services provided by Saylani Trust have been crucial in offering essential food assistance to hundreds of thousands of underprivileged individuals nationwide daily.

The extensive IT training programme by Saylani Welfare Trust has transformed the lives of many young Pakistanis over the past decade, enabling them to secure lucrative jobs abroad or earn substantial income through freelancing within the country. The IT education programme covers cutting-edge fields like Metaverse, Web3, artificial intelligence, and UI/UX.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Saylani Welfare trust anniversary

Comments

200 characters

Saylani Trust marks 25th anniversary of continuous charitable work

Pakistan, China vow to complete CPEC projects

Saudi business team arrives

IMF says its mission to visit this month

147MW Patrind HPP: Nepra disposes of SHPL motion for review

Blocking SIMs of non-filers: FBR decides to summon telcos’ operators

Wheat worth Rs330bn imported in 7 months

PIAF delegation meets minister: ‘Govt to take business-friendly initiatives for economic growth’

Budget 2024-25: SPDC proposes 37pc increase in FED on tobacco products

Need stressed to implement much delayed TTS

Export of goods to Afghanistan, CAR: KP exporters seek incentives in PKR

Read more stories