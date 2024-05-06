Faizabad dharna commission submits report to SC

ISLAMABAD: The Faizabad dharna inquiry commission report was submitted to the Supreme Court by the Attorney General’s office on Sunday, according to media reports.

The 150- page inquiry report deals with the circumstances involving Faizabad sit-in, reports said.

The media reports, that remained unconfirmed, suggested that the inquiry report did not fix responsibility on any individual or institution for Faizabad sit-in debacle.

A three-member Supreme Court bench, headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, is scheduled to hear the related case today (Monday).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024