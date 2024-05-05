Debutant Campbell guides Zimbabwe to 138-7 against Bangladesh

CHITTAGONG: Debutant Johnathan Campbell top-scored with 45 off 24 balls to guide Zimbabwe to 138-7 in the second Twenty20 international of the five-match series in Chittagong on Sunday.

Campbell, the son of former Zimbabwean captain Alistair Campbell, put on 73 runs with Brian Bennett to help Zimbabwe recover from a precarious 42-5 after they were asked to bat first.

Bennett stayed unbeaten on 44, facing 29 balls and hitting three sixes alongside two fours.

Bangladesh would rue wicketkeeper Jaker Ali dropping Campbell on just one off Mahedi Hasan.

Campbell used his luck to hit four fours and three sixes to become the highest Zimbabwe scorer on a T20I debut before Shoriful Islam removed him.

Taskin Ahmed was the most successful bowler for Bangladesh 2-18 while leg-spinner Rishad Hossain claimed 2-33.

The visitors struggled to keep the scoreboard rolling from the start and struck just one boundary in the first 10 overs.

Taskin hit Tadiwanashe Marumani plumb in front for two for the first breakthrough.

Mohammad Saifuddin then forced Joylord Gumbie to give Najmul Hossain Shanto a catch at mid-off for 17.

Liton Das took an excellent diving catch at extra cover as Rishad Hossain dismissed Sikandar Raza for three.

Two balls later Rishad removed Clive Madande, Zimbabwe’s top-scorer in the opening match, for a duck.

Craig Ervine (13) followed in the next over with a catch to Liton at extra cover off Mahedi before Campbell and Bennett put up the fight.