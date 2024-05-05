AIRLINK 72.59 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (4.9%)
Bangladesh cruise to six-wicket win over Zimbabwe

AFP Published May 5, 2024 Updated May 5, 2024 09:49pm

CHITTAGONG: Towhid Hridoy top-scored with 37 as Bangladesh cruised to a six-wicket win over Zimbabwe in the second Twenty20 international in Chittagong on Sunday, taking a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

The hosts eased their way to 142-4 in 18.3 overs, defying rain and some inspirational bowling from Zimbabwe after restricting the visitors to 138-7.

Bangladesh seemed to be coasting when opener Liton Das (23) and skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto (16) took them to 56-1 before rain intervened for the second time in their innings to halt the momentum.

Luke Jongwe (2-35) dismissed Najmul and Liton in the next over after the rain break to put Bangladesh under some pressure, which increased following Jaker Ali’s dismissal by Richard Ngarava for 13.

Bangladesh win toss, bowl in first Zimbabwe T20

But Hridoy and 38-year-old Mahmudullah Riyad, 26 not out, put on 49 runs for the fifth wicket to prevent a further slide and deny Zimbabwe.

Debutant Johnathan Campbell earlier top scored for Zimbabwe with 45 off 24 balls after the visitors were asked to bat first – the highest ever score by a Zimbabwean appearing for the first time in a T20 international.

Campbell, the son of former Zimbabwean captain Alistair Campbell, put on 73 runs with Brian Bennett to help Zimbabwe recover from a precarious 42-5 after they were asked to bat first.

Bennett stayed unbeaten on 44, facing 29 balls and hitting three sixes alongside two fours.

Bangladesh wicketkeeper Jaker Ali dropped Campbell on just one off Mahedi Hasan.

Campbell used his luck to hit four fours and three sixes before Shoriful Islam removed him.

Taskin Ahmed was the most successful bowler for Bangladesh 2-18 while leg-spinner Rishad Hossain claimed 2-33.

Bangladesh won Friday’s opening match by eight wickets.

The third match of the series will be held at the same ground on Tuesday.

