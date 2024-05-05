AIRLINK 72.59 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (4.9%)
BOP 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.84%)
CNERGY 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
DFML 31.71 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.47%)
DGKC 80.90 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (4.72%)
FCCL 21.42 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (7.1%)
FFBL 35.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.54%)
FFL 9.33 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.3%)
GGL 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HBL 112.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.32%)
HUBC 136.50 Increased By ▲ 3.46 (2.6%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.73%)
KEL 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.84%)
KOSM 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.35%)
MLCF 37.67 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.92%)
OGDC 137.75 Increased By ▲ 4.88 (3.67%)
PAEL 23.41 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.4%)
PIAA 24.55 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.45%)
PIBTL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.63%)
PPL 125.05 Increased By ▲ 8.75 (7.52%)
PRL 26.99 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (4.21%)
PTC 13.32 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.83%)
SEARL 52.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.35%)
SNGP 70.80 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (4.73%)
SSGC 10.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
TPLP 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.39%)
TRG 60.60 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (2.21%)
UNITY 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 7,566 Increased By 157.7 (2.13%)
BR30 24,786 Increased By 749.4 (3.12%)
KSE100 71,902 Increased By 1235.2 (1.75%)
KSE30 23,595 Increased By 371 (1.6%)
Brecorder Logo
May 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Vladimir Putin attends Easter service led by head of Russia’s Orthodox Church

Reuters Published 05 May, 2024 10:02am

President Vladimir Putin and scores of other Moscow worshippers attended an Easter service on Sunday, led by the head of Russia’s Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill, a staunch supporter of the Russian leader and his war in Ukraine.

Putin, in a dark suit, white shirt and a dark red tie, stood in the capital’s main church, the Cathedral of Christ the Saviour, together with Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, each holding a lit red candle, video of the service showed.

The Russian leader crossed himself several times during the traditionally sung service that begun late on Saturday and lasted into the early Sunday hours.

When Kirill announced “Christ is risen”, Putin joined the other believers with the reply “He is risen indeed”.

He otherwise did not speak. Kirill has strongly backed the war in Ukraine, now in its third year.

Tens of thousands have been killed and millions driven from their homes since Putin ordered the invasion of Russia’s smaller neighbour in February 2022.

At the service the patriarch prayed for the protection of the “sacred borders” of Russia, expressing hope that God would stop the “internecine strife” between Russia and Ukraine, the TASS state news agency reported.

Orthodox Christians, including the Russian Orthodox Church, follow the Julian rather than the Gregorian calendar and celebrate Easter this weekend, while most Western churches observed the major holiday on March 31.

Putin, for whom the Orthodox faith is central to his worldview, always attends services during major church holidays. At Christmas, he usually attends more intimate services in churches outside Moscow.

Putin says plans to visit China in May

On Easter, he traditionally goes to the gold-domed Christ the Saviour Cathedral, which was rebuilt in post-Soviet times and has become a symbol of the state’s symbiotic relationship with the Orthodox Church.

The church under Kirill has been clamping down on internal dissent, with one priest facing expulsion for refusing to pray to God to guide Russia to victory over Ukraine and another suspended for presiding over memorial services at the grave of Alexei Navalny, the opposition leader who died in an Arctic prison in February.

Russia Ukraine Alexei Navalny President Vladimir Putin Russia's invasion of Ukraine Russia-Ukraine war Russia’s Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill

Comments

200 characters

Vladimir Putin attends Easter service led by head of Russia’s Orthodox Church

There exists Rs24trn tax revenue collection potential: PM

Strategic dialogue with China: Deputy PM Dar to lead team

Not on ATL: Phone SIMs of over 1.4m non-filers likely to be blocked

Wheat procurement: PM vows to protect farmers

KE seeks Rs2.9871/unit transmission tariff for next seven years

Country faces the risk of decline in growth of cotton yield: FPCCI body demands Punjab govt start wheat procurement

Dozens arrested in weekend of protests on US campuses

Govt upbeat about Rs869bn PL target prospects

Fake videos of Modi aides trigger political showdown in India election

Australian police shoot boy dead after stabbing with 'hallmarks' of terrorism

Read more stories