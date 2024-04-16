Govt to expand People’s Bus Service network to Mirpurkhas

HYDERABAD: In a meeting chaired by Senior Provincial Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, it was decided to start the People’s Bus Service in Mirpurkhas and also to start 2 new routes of Pink Bus Service from April 19, while 10 new pink buses will also be included in the service. Secretary Transport Asad Zaman, MD SMTA Kamal Dayo and others were present in the meeting.

The new routes of the pink bus service will be inaugurated on April 19; from April 20 bus service will be started for the people of Mirpurkhas. Cashless, automated fare collection smart card will be launched from April 25. Cheap and comfortable bus service across Sindh is the vision of the leadership of People’s Party and the government of Sindh, which will create new employment opportunities. Economic activities will also be promoted, the people will get revolutionary relief from the start of People’s Bus Service across Sindh and the best transport network will attract trade and investment to the province.

