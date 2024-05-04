Markets Print 2024-05-04
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (May 03, 2024). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (May 03, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 71,902.09
High: 71,986.43
Low: 70,671.72
Net Change: 1244.45
Volume (000): 228,544
Value (000): 16,351,098
Makt Cap (000) 2,277,294,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 16,102.78
NET CH (+) 336.86
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,252.68
NET CH (+) 200.80
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 18,897.26
NET CH (+) 175.59
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 16,282.31
NET CH (+) 409.64
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,697.54
NET CH (+) 229.07
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,621.39
NET CH (+) 31.01
------------------------------------
As on: 03- MAY -2024
====================================
