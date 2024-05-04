KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (May 03, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 71,902.09 High: 71,986.43 Low: 70,671.72 Net Change: 1244.45 Volume (000): 228,544 Value (000): 16,351,098 Makt Cap (000) 2,277,294,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 16,102.78 NET CH (+) 336.86 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,252.68 NET CH (+) 200.80 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 18,897.26 NET CH (+) 175.59 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 16,282.31 NET CH (+) 409.64 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,697.54 NET CH (+) 229.07 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,621.39 NET CH (+) 31.01 ------------------------------------ As on: 03- MAY -2024 ====================================

