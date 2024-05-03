AIRLINK 72.42 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (4.65%)
BOP 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.04%)
CNERGY 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
DFML 32.27 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (3.26%)
DGKC 79.30 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.65%)
FCCL 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.5%)
FFBL 34.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.66%)
FFL 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.75%)
GGL 9.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
HBL 113.39 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.56%)
HUBC 133.80 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.57%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
KEL 4.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
KOSM 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4%)
MLCF 36.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.96%)
OGDC 133.30 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.32%)
PAEL 23.75 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.9%)
PIAA 24.86 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.73%)
PIBTL 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
PPL 117.58 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (1.1%)
PRL 26.23 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.27%)
PTC 13.19 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.84%)
SEARL 52.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.15%)
SNGP 68.20 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.89%)
SSGC 10.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.66%)
TELE 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.97%)
TPLP 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.78%)
TRG 58.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.83%)
UNITY 25.24 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.44%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 7,444 Increased By 35 (0.47%)
BR30 24,250 Increased By 213.6 (0.89%)
KSE100 71,126 Increased By 458.7 (0.65%)
KSE30 23,308 Increased By 83.9 (0.36%)
Brecorder Logo
May 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian bond yields flattish; debt sale, US jobs data in spotlight

Reuters Published 03 May, 2024 09:59am

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields were little changed in the early session on Friday, as market participants awaited the fresh supply of debt, while the focus was also on a key US jobs data due after market hours.

The benchmark 10-year yield was at 7.1620% as of 10:00 a.m. IST, following its previous close of 7.1598%.

New Delhi aims to raise 280 billion rupees ($3.36 billion) through a sale of bonds later in the day, which includes 100 billion rupees of a 15-year paper.

“With benchmark yield at 7.15%, there is no appetite for bulls to keep on adding, and once we have the US data, we could see some directional push on Monday,” a trader with a state-run bank said.

US Treasury yields slipped on Thursday, with investor sentiment bolstered by the Federal Reserve’s less-than-hawkish stance that suggested rate cuts were on the table even though inflation remained stubbornly above the 2% target.

The US 10-year yield has eased below 4.60%, with investors focused on the April non-farm payrolls data to gauge the Fed’s interest rate trajectory.

Earlier this week, the Fed held interest rates steady and sounded less hawkish than feared, practically ruling out any further rate hikes.

India bonds not reacting to strong domestic growth, yields little changed

The probability of a rate cut in September has now risen to 61%, from less than 50% earlier in the week, while investors now expect around 40 basis points (bps) of rate cuts in 2024, up from around 35 bps earlier this week, according to CME’s FedWatch Tool.

The benchmark Brent crude contract remained below $85 per barrel, which is also supporting sentiment.

Traders will continue to keep an eye on activity from foreign investors over the coming days after they posted their biggest monthly sale in four years in April, which most analysts feel is an aberration.

Indian government bond

Comments

200 characters

Indian bond yields flattish; debt sale, US jobs data in spotlight

Arif Habib, Gerry’s Group among 10 bidders as Pakistan pushes back deadline for EoI to buy PIA

FO responds to speculation: Govt has no plan to offer air bases to foreign govt

PM asks Aurangzeb to revise borrowing limit for provinces

Active privatisation list: Six additional public sector entities added

PM forms body to probe wheat import matter

Economies in developing Asia ageing fast: Pakistan will still have shares below 10pc by 2050: ADB

Oil steadies, heads for weekly drop on US economy worries

PPIB urges S Arabia to finalise G2G framework pact

IPP payments, Gwadar power plant: MoFA asks PD to address Chinese concerns

9MFY24 collection: Provinces given 53pc of total revenue under NFC Award

Read more stories