AIRLINK 69.20 Decreased By ▼ -3.86 (-5.28%)
BOP 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.73%)
CNERGY 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.52%)
DFML 31.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-3.7%)
DGKC 77.25 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.33%)
FCCL 20.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.46%)
FFBL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-3.18%)
FFL 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
GGL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.51%)
HBL 112.76 Decreased By ▼ -3.94 (-3.38%)
HUBC 133.04 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.26%)
HUMNL 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.11%)
KEL 4.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.08%)
KOSM 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.41%)
MLCF 36.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.1%)
OGDC 132.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.47%)
PAEL 22.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.18%)
PIAA 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-6.96%)
PIBTL 6.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.37%)
PPL 116.30 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.86%)
PRL 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.74%)
PTC 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-7.23%)
SEARL 52.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-2.71%)
SNGP 67.60 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.52%)
SSGC 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.5%)
TELE 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.66%)
TPLP 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
TRG 59.29 Decreased By ▼ -4.58 (-7.17%)
UNITY 25.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 7,409 Decreased By -52.4 (-0.7%)
BR30 24,036 Decreased By -134.9 (-0.56%)
KSE100 70,667 Decreased By -435.6 (-0.61%)
KSE30 23,224 Decreased By -170.8 (-0.73%)
Brecorder Logo
May 02, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Germany to host Macron for state visit from May 26

AFP Published 02 May, 2024 06:38pm

BERLIN: Emmanuel Macron will make a state visit to Germany in May, the German presidency said Thursday, the first trip of its kind by a French president in 24 years.

The state visit was originally scheduled for last July, but was postponed because of riots in France.

Although Macron travels regularly to Berlin for dialogue with Chancellor Olaf Scholz, a state visit is handled at a higher protocol level, usually involving more pomp and ceremony.

An invitation for such a trip can only be extended by a nation’s serving head of state. German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will receive Macron in Berlin at his official residence Schloss Bellevue on May 26.

Macron visit to Germany in May to focus on EU ties

In Berlin, the French leader will join commemoration ceremonies marking the foundation of post-war West Germany and the end of Communist rule in East Germany.

The pair will also travel to the east German city Dresden and Muenster in the west, visiting sites where the two countries cooperate on technological innovations or security.

“Both presidents will celebrate European integration at all stops” of the three-day tour, said the German presidency’s statement.

Macron’s three-day trip will be the first state visit by a French president in Germany since 2000, when Jacques Chirac travelled to Berlin.

Germany Emmanuel Macron Olaf Scholz

Comments

200 characters

Germany to host Macron for state visit from May 26

Pakistan’s headline inflation decelerates further to 17.3% in April 2024

Rupee largely stable against US dollar

Article 19 of Constitution clearly defines limits of freedom of speech, opinion: COAS

KSE-100 sees third successive session in the red, falls 445 points

Budget proposals: PBC calls for mining FBR data to identify new taxpayers

Reforms in FBR government’s top priority: Law Minister

Targeting GCC markets, TOMCL completes first phase of expansion

Pak Suzuki announces up to Rs710,000 price drop for Swift variants

Gold price per tola falls Rs900 in Pakistan

Oil prices rebound after closing at seven-week low

Read more stories