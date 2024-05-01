AIRLINK 73.06 Decreased By ▼ -6.94 (-8.68%)
Most Gulf bourses muted on weaker oil prices

Reuters Published 01 May, 2024
Most stock markets in the Gulf were subdued in early trade on Wednesday as oil price fell, though Qatar’s index edged up on strong corporate earnings.

Oil prices, a catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets, declined for a third day amid increasing hopes of a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza conflict, and on rising crude inventories and production in the US Brent was down 1.3% at $85.23 a barrel by 0815 GMT.

Dubai’s benchmark stock index was 0.3% lower, pressured by losses in the real estate, consumer discretionary and utilities sectors, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties dropping 5.6% and Tecom Group sliding 1.8%.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark stock index fell 0.3% in early trade, with most of its constituents posting losses, led by consumer staples, real estate and finance.

Al Rajhi Bank, the world’s largest Islamic lender, slipped 0.6% and Savola Group dropped 1.7%.

Among other losers, oil giant Saudi Aramco slipped 0.5% and Alinma Bank dropped 0.9%.

In Abu Dhabi the benchmark stock index was little changed, with the emirate’s biggest developer Aldar Properties gaining 1.1% while Emirates Telecommunications shed 0.5%.

Gulf bourses end mixed; Egypt extends decline

The Qatari benchmark index rose 0.3%, supported by gains in all sectors, with Barwa Real Estate adding 1.7% and Industries Qatar, known as IQ, advancing 1.4%.

The developer Barwa and industry conglomerate IQ both reported a rise in their quarterly net profit on Tuesday.

