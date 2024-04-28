AIRLINK 80.60 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.5%)
BOP 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.31%)
CNERGY 4.52 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.2%)
DFML 34.50 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.95%)
DGKC 78.90 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (2.64%)
FCCL 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.56%)
FFBL 33.78 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (7.58%)
FFL 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.52%)
GGL 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.37%)
HBL 117.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.07%)
HUBC 137.80 Increased By ▲ 3.70 (2.76%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
KEL 4.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.71%)
KOSM 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.8%)
MLCF 37.80 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.96%)
OGDC 137.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.37%)
PAEL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.51%)
PIAA 26.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
PIBTL 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.43%)
PPL 114.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.48%)
PRL 27.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.69%)
PTC 14.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.08%)
SEARL 57.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.35%)
SNGP 66.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.11%)
SSGC 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.81%)
TELE 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.3%)
TPLP 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
TRG 70.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-2.59%)
UNITY 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.53%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5%)
BR100 7,626 Increased By 100.3 (1.33%)
BR30 24,814 Increased By 164.5 (0.67%)
KSE100 72,743 Increased By 771.4 (1.07%)
KSE30 24,034 Increased By 284.8 (1.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gulf bourses end mixed; Egypt extends decline

Reuters Published 28 Apr, 2024 07:21pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Stock markets in the Gulf put in a mixed performance on Sunday amid rising oil prices and receding hopes of rapid interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve after a series of inflation readings.

The oil price - a catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets- settled higher on Friday, drawing support from tensions in the Middle East.

The Qatari benchmark index was up after a two straight sessions of losses and ended 0.3% higher with all sectors in positive territory.

Qatar Islamic Bank and Masraf Al Rayan gained 0.9% and 0.7%, respectively, while Industries Qatar added 0.3%.

Major Gulf markets edge higher on corporate earnings

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index was down for a fifth straight session and shed 0.2%, with almost all sectors in the red. ACWA Power fell 5.7% and Middle East Pharmaceutical Industries, slid 2.1%.

However, Arab National Bank advanced 1.9% after the lender reported a 15.7% rise in quarterly net profit.

US monthly inflation rose moderately in March, but stubbornly higher costs for housing and utilities suggested the Federal Reserve could keep interest rates elevated for a while.

Most Gulf currencies are pegged to the dollar, and any US monetary policy changes are usually followed by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index extended its decline to a fourth straight session and lost 4.9% to 24,640, its lowest level in four months.

Talaat Mostafa Group and Egypt Kuwait Holding slumped 9.7% and 6.9% respectively, while Commercial International Bank dropped 4.8%.

Meanwhile, Egypt has committed to addressing its recourse to central bank overdraft facilities and off-budget public sector activity, practices that have contributed to pressure on the currency and the exchange rate, the IMF said on Friday.

SAUDI ARABIA down 0.2% to 12,232

KUWAIT lost 0.1% to 7,654

QATAR rose 0.3% to 9,667

EGYPT dropped 4.9% to 24,640

BAHRAIN added 0.4% to 2,024

OMAN gained 1% to 4,761

Gulf stocks

Comments

200 characters

Gulf bourses end mixed; Egypt extends decline

IDB president vows to complete projects in Pakistan at earliest

WEF’s special meeting: PM Shehbaz highlights ‘global healthcare inequities’

Palestinian leader Abbas says only US can stop Rafah invasion 'disaster'

Push for truce ramps up as Israel pummels Gaza

Gaza set to dominate Saudi-hosted global economy summit

TikTok creators fear economic blow of US ban

Hyundai Motor, Kia Corp sign agreement with China’s Baidu on connected car technology

Dubai ruler approves new $35bn airport terminal

PCB appoints Gary Kirsten and Jason Gillespie as head coaches

Mobile phones: Jul-Mar imports soar 181.26pc to $1.301bn YoY

Read more stories