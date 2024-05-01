KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Tuesday (April 30, 2024).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 276.92 279.63 AED 75.03 75.75
EURO 294.22 296.93 SAR 73.28 73.94
GBP 344.53 347.70 INTERBANK 278.20 278.45
JPY 1.74 1.78
=========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
