AIRLINK 73.06 Decreased By ▼ -6.94 (-8.68%)
BOP 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.74%)
CNERGY 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.02%)
DFML 32.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.71 (-7.71%)
DGKC 75.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-1.81%)
FCCL 19.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.3%)
FFBL 36.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.54%)
FFL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.25%)
GGL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.05%)
HBL 116.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.26%)
HUBC 132.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.14%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5.16%)
KOSM 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-5.38%)
MLCF 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-3.47%)
OGDC 133.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.72%)
PAEL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.31%)
PIAA 26.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.33%)
PIBTL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.82%)
PPL 115.31 Increased By ▲ 3.21 (2.86%)
PRL 26.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.1%)
PTC 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.95%)
SEARL 53.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.94 (-5.21%)
SNGP 67.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.37%)
SSGC 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.2%)
TELE 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-9.36%)
TPLP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.85%)
TRG 63.87 Decreased By ▼ -5.13 (-7.43%)
UNITY 25.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.45%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.79%)
BR100 7,465 Decreased By -57.3 (-0.76%)
BR30 24,199 Decreased By -203.3 (-0.83%)
KSE100 71,103 Decreased By -592.5 (-0.83%)
KSE30 23,395 Decreased By -147.4 (-0.63%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 30, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares log third straight month of gains on strong quarterly results

Reuters Published 30 Apr, 2024 04:45pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: Indian shares logged their third straight month of gains on strong quarterly earnings by behemoths, even as the benchmarks reversed early gains to settle lower during the session.

Blue-chip indexes Nifty 50 settled 0.2% lower to 22,604.85 points and the S&P BSE Sensex declined 0.3% to end at 74,482.78.

However, the benchmarks logged 1.2% and 1.1% gains each during the month as behemoth companies, including Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and Wipro reported strong results.

The market sentiment looks positive, with most companies reporting strong quarterly profit numbers, said Anita Gandhi, founder and head of institution at Arihant Capital Markets.

During the session, the Nifty IT index fell 1.1% to lead losses in the benchmark index as investors awaited the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting, scheduled later in the day, to determine if the U.S. central bank will keep rates unchanged for longer or introduce cuts.

ICICI Bank powers best session for India’s blue-chips in eight weeks

Markets are pricing in a 97.3% chance of the Fed keeping rates unchanged in May 2024, according to the CME’s FedWatch tool, compared with a 90.7% chance at the end of March.

However, the most-weighted sub-index - Nifty financials, extended an upward rally - up 0.1% to hit a record high at 21,841.15 and capped some losses.

India’s top refiner, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), fell nearly 5% after its quarterly profit more than halved, leading to a 0.6% fall in the Nifty oil and gas index and was the top loser rank on the Nifty energy index, which ended flat.

Seven of the 13 major sectoral indexes ended in the red.

Indian markets will be closed on Wednesday for a holiday and trading will resume on Thursday, May 2.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index S&P BSE Sensex Indian stocks

Comments

200 characters

Indian shares log third straight month of gains on strong quarterly results

Finance ministry sees headline inflation decelerating further to 18.5-19.5% in April

IMF’s $1.1bn tranche to help Pakistan’s economic stability, says PM Shehbaz Sharif

Selling pressure: KSE-100 sheds 593 points in another negative session

At least 143 killed in Pakistan’s unusually heavy April rains

Rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

IHC judges’ letter: SC bench adjourns suo motu hearing

HBL to inject up to Rs6bn equity in its microfinance bank

Oil edges higher as investors eye Mideast talks, rates meeting

Russia says shot down US-made missiles launched by Ukraine

Uber app closes Pakistan chapter, ceases operations in Lahore

Read more stories