AIRLINK 73.06 Decreased By ▼ -6.94 (-8.68%)
BOP 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.74%)
CNERGY 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.02%)
DFML 32.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.71 (-7.71%)
DGKC 75.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-1.81%)
FCCL 19.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.3%)
FFBL 36.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.54%)
FFL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.25%)
GGL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.05%)
HBL 116.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.26%)
HUBC 132.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.14%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5.16%)
KOSM 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-5.38%)
MLCF 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-3.47%)
OGDC 133.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.72%)
PAEL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.31%)
PIAA 26.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.33%)
PIBTL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.82%)
PPL 115.31 Increased By ▲ 3.21 (2.86%)
PRL 26.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.1%)
PTC 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.95%)
SEARL 53.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.94 (-5.21%)
SNGP 67.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.37%)
SSGC 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.2%)
TELE 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-9.36%)
TPLP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.85%)
TRG 63.87 Decreased By ▼ -5.13 (-7.43%)
UNITY 25.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.45%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.79%)
BR100 7,465 Decreased By -57.3 (-0.76%)
BR30 24,199 Decreased By -203.3 (-0.83%)
KSE100 71,103 Decreased By -592.5 (-0.83%)
KSE30 23,395 Decreased By -147.4 (-0.63%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 30, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper prices slip after hitting fresh two-year high

Reuters Published 30 Apr, 2024 04:43pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: Copper prices in London fell on Tuesday after four sessions of gains amid slower manufacturing activity growth in top consumer China, but were on track for their largest monthly jump in more than three years amid concerns about tight supply.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 0.4% to $10,093 a metric ton by 1007 GMT after hitting a fresh two-year high of $10,208 in early trading.

Prices are on track for a 14% gain this month, their best since February 2021, as BHP Group’s bid for Anglo American brought worries of future supply tightness amid rising demand from energy transition and artificial intelligence into the spotlight.

However, there are concerns about demand in China and a lack of signs of near-term major market tightness. The global copper market faces a surplus of 162,000 this year and a surplus of 94,000 tons in 2025, the International Copper Study Group said on Monday.

The Shanghai Futures Exchange is closed for China’s Labour Day holiday on May 1-5.

Copper hits two-year high, buoyed by BHP bid for Anglo

“With the upcoming holiday season in China, we remain cautious about potential volatility, given a lack of liquidity during the period,” said Daria Efanova at brokers Sucden Financial.

Providing some support to copper, inventories in the LME-registered warehouses were at 116,125 tons, the lowest in more than three weeks after 1,375 tons of outflows from Rotterdam and New Orleans, data showed.

The discount for LME cash copper over the benchmark three-month contract narrowed down to $71.6 at the market close on Monday, its smallest in six months, from $122.85 on April 25.

Aluminium fell 0.5% to $2,576.50, zinc lost 0.4% to $2,931.50, lead slipped 0.1% to $2,227.50, tin was down 1.5% to $32,000 and nickel edged up 0.1% to $19,175.

Copper Copper prices copper import LME copper copper market

Comments

200 characters

Copper prices slip after hitting fresh two-year high

Finance ministry sees headline inflation decelerating further to 18.5-19.5% in April

IMF’s $1.1bn tranche to help Pakistan’s economic stability, says PM Shehbaz Sharif

Selling pressure: KSE-100 sheds 593 points in another negative session

At least 143 killed in Pakistan’s unusually heavy April rains

Rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

IHC judges’ letter: SC bench adjourns suo motu hearing

HBL to inject up to Rs6bn equity in its microfinance bank

Oil edges higher as investors eye Mideast talks, rates meeting

Russia says shot down US-made missiles launched by Ukraine

Uber app closes Pakistan chapter, ceases operations in Lahore

Read more stories