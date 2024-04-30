AIRLINK 73.06 Decreased By ▼ -6.94 (-8.68%)
Supermodel Bella Hadid launches new fragrance brand, Ôrebella

BR Life & Style Published April 30, 2024 Updated April 30, 2024 04:07pm

Palestinian-American supermodel, Bella Hadid is set to launch Ôrebella, a fragrance brand, the model announced on Instagram on Tuesday.

Set to launch on Thursday, the collection comprises of a trio of fragrances in alcohol-free, biphase formulas. They are priced at $35, $72 and $100 for 10-, 50- and 100-ml, respectively, added WWD.

They will also be available for purchase online at Ulta Beauty on May 10 as well as be stocked at their stores throughout the United States.

Hadid said that the idea came to her after years of blending essential oils, as quoted by WWD.

‘My heart is bleeding with pain’: model Bella Hadid shares heartfelt note as Israel bombards Gaza

The three fragrances, floral Window2Soul, tropical Blooming Fire, and woody-marine Salted Muse, were all inspired by Hadid’s life.

Salted Muse, which has notes of sea salt, pink pepper, and olive oil, pays homage to her family.

“Whether you are Palestinian or just Arab, our families put olive oil on everything. That was, for me, something I could put in that was special and an ode to my heritage,” she was quoted as saying by Vogue.

Hadid’s sister Gigi is also a model and an actor.

Hadid came under fire last year for speaking up about the Israeli aggression in Gaza, “brutal settler invasions”, as well as a series of other issues.

Her father along with his family were expelled from Palestine in 1948. She also spoke about threats made against her and her family as a result of her activism.

