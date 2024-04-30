AIRLINK 73.88 Decreased By ▼ -6.12 (-7.65%)
BOP 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
CNERGY 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.9%)
DFML 33.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-3.33%)
DGKC 76.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.14%)
FCCL 20.02 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.2%)
FFBL 36.50 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.53%)
FFL 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
GGL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.07%)
HBL 116.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.42%)
HUBC 132.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
HUMNL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
KEL 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.8%)
KOSM 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.01%)
MLCF 36.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.4%)
OGDC 135.81 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (1%)
PAEL 22.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
PIAA 26.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
PIBTL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.32%)
PPL 116.75 Increased By ▲ 4.65 (4.15%)
PRL 27.48 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.03%)
PTC 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.49%)
SEARL 55.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.05%)
SNGP 67.65 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.97%)
SSGC 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
TELE 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.72%)
TPLP 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.06%)
TRG 66.79 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-3.2%)
UNITY 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.06%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.76%)
BR100 7,546 Increased By 24.1 (0.32%)
BR30 24,527 Increased By 124.9 (0.51%)
KSE100 71,832 Increased By 137 (0.19%)
KSE30 23,617 Increased By 75.1 (0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 30, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Australia sets out targets in 10-year plan to boost women’s game

Reuters Published 30 Apr, 2024 10:54am

MELBOURNE: Cricket Australia (CA) are targeting a five-fold increase in average attendances at women’s matches and quadrupling participation rates among young girls as part of a 10-year plan for the women’s game.

The governing body will also launch a new domestic T20 competition while reducing the existing Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) to a 40-game season, which will bring it in line with the men’s BBL.

Australia has invested heavily in women’s cricket over the past decade, with the fruits seen in the nation’s dominance of global events.

However, women’s cricket generates just 5% of the sport’s total revenue in the country amid rising competition for global talent in T20 franchise leagues overseas.

CA’s “Women and Girls Action Plan” launched on Tuesday will seek to address those issues by boosting annual revenues to A$121 million ($79.39 million) by 2034, an increase of A$100 million on current levels.

CA are also seeking to boost annual average attendance for women’s cricket to 600,000 by 2034, up from about 120,000 last season.

The 10-year plan also calls for boosting participation among girls aged five to 12 to 100,000 from 25,000, investing A$500 million in infrastructure and achieving a target of 40% female representation in key positions in administration.

“There is so much more opportunity and work to be done to ensure big crowds in big stadiums more often, that our incredible role models are given the profile they deserve and ultimately that more women and girls are inspired to love and play cricket,” CA boss Nick Hockley said in a news release.

Steve Smith to replace Warner as opener against West Indies

CA said it would launch a new state-based T20 competition to complement the WBBL without providing dates or details.

This will lift the average women’s domestic player salary to A$163,322 for 2024-25, up 8% on the previous season, the board said.

The WBBL, meanwhile, will be reduced in a bid to appeal to overseas players whose opportunities to play franchise T20 cricket have grown rapidly in recent years.

Cricket Australia

Comments

200 characters

Australia sets out targets in 10-year plan to boost women’s game

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Saudis informed about SIFC’s proactive role

IMF Executive Board approves final review of SBA, allows disbursement of $1.1bn for Pakistan

IHC judges’ letter: SC bench hears suo motu case

Hamas prepares response to Gaza truce offer

HBL to inject up to Rs6bn equity in its microfinance bank

Oil slips as investors eye Israel-Gaza truce talks, US Fed policy review

Cash Management, Treasury Single Account Rules, 2024 notified

CCP approves 40pc equity stake acquisition in GO by Aramco

Dar’s elevation gives birth to speculation

Read more stories