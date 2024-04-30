Brecorder Logo
China, HK stocks rise, led by property shares

Published 30 Apr, 2024

SHANGHAI: China and Hong Kong stocks rose on Monday, led by real estate shares amid speculation that more stimulus measures are likely to be unveiled this week aimed at clearing inventory, boosting sales and lifting home purchase restrictions.

Chinese property developers traded in China and Hong Kong jumped 7.3% and 3.8%, respectively, after some tier-2 cities relaxed home purchase restrictions over the weekend.

However, China’s industrial profits fell in March, official data showed on Saturday, raising doubts about the strength of the recovery in the world’s second-biggest economy.

The Shanghai Composite index closed up 0.79% at 3,113.04, while the blue-chip CSI 300 index rose 1.11%.

Financial sector, consumer staples , real estate and healthcare stocks climbed between 0.02% and 2.56%.

The smaller Shenzhen index ended up 2.31% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 3.5%.

Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.82%, while Japan’s Nikkei index closed up 0.81%.

At 08:20, the yuan was quoted at 7.2466 per US dollar, 0% weaker than the previous close of 7.2465.

The Hang Seng index was up 95.76 points or 0.54% at 17,746.91. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 0.21% to 6,282.86.

The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares dipped 0.8%, while the IT sector dipped 0.7%, the financial sector ended 2.56% higher and the property sector rose 1.66%.

The top gainer on the Hang Seng was Country Garden Services Holdings, which gained 11%, while the biggest loser was Sinopharm Group, which fell 6.26%.

