Futures spread down 1183bps

KARACHI: The futures spread declined by 1183bps to 9.35 percent on the last day of the outgoing week. Trading activities on the futures counter improved significantly as average daily volumes increased by 189.3 percent to 347.52 million shares during this week as compared to previous week’s average of 120.13 million shares.

Average daily traded value on the futures counter increased by 131.7 percent to Rs 13.19 billion during this week as compared to previous week’s Rs 5.69 billion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024