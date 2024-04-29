AIRLINK 80.60 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.5%)
BOP 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.31%)
CNERGY 4.52 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.2%)
DFML 34.50 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.95%)
DGKC 78.90 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (2.64%)
FCCL 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.56%)
FFBL 33.78 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (7.58%)
FFL 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.52%)
GGL 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.37%)
HBL 117.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.07%)
HUBC 137.80 Increased By ▲ 3.70 (2.76%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
KEL 4.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.71%)
KOSM 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.8%)
MLCF 37.80 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.96%)
OGDC 137.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.37%)
PAEL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.51%)
PIAA 26.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
PIBTL 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.43%)
PPL 114.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.48%)
PRL 27.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.69%)
PTC 14.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.08%)
SEARL 57.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.35%)
SNGP 66.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.11%)
SSGC 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.81%)
TELE 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.3%)
TPLP 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
TRG 70.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-2.59%)
UNITY 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.53%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5%)
BR100 7,626 Increased By 100.3 (1.33%)
BR30 24,814 Increased By 164.5 (0.67%)
KSE100 72,743 Increased By 771.4 (1.07%)
KSE30 24,034 Increased By 284.8 (1.2%)
Australia shares fall as bleak data tones down rate-cut bets

Reuters Published 29 Apr, 2024 04:49am

SYDNEY: Australian shares tumbled on Friday, as hopes of an early interest rate cut were doused by disappointing US growth data, coupled with the Australian inflation slowing less than expected earlier this week.

The S&P/ASX 200 benchmark index closed 1.4% lower at 7,575.9. The benchmark ended flat on Wednesday.

On Thursday, data showed that the world’s largest economy grew at the slowest pace in two years for the quarter, reinforcing expectations that the Federal Reserve would not cut interest rates before September.

Locally, the Australian consumer price inflation slowed less than expected in the first quarter on Wednesday, driving investors to push back interest rate relief expectations from the central bank.

“We now expect policy to remain on hold for longer, with the first rate cut now forecast to occur in November rather than September,” Westpac analysts said in a note.

Rate-sensitive financials declined 1.6% to snap a three-day rally, with the “Big Four” banks losing between 1.4% and 1.8%. However, the sub-index gained 0.8% for the week, after three weeks of consecutive losses. Miners lost for a third straight session, down 1.4%, as iron ore futures ticked lower on higher China portside inventories.

BHP Group plunged 4.5% in its worst session since Sept. 7, after the world’s largest-listed miner offered $38.8 billion for London-listed miner Anglo American on Thursday. The stock lost 3.2% this week, its worst weekly drop since March 11.

BHP fell as investors are worried about the dilution and a possible counter bid from other groups, said Damian Rooney, director of equity sales at Argonaut.

Bucking the trend, gold stocks jumped 3.4%, tracking bullion prices higher.

