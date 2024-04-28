AIRLINK 80.60 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.5%)
Firing case: Court acquits Gandapur after injured man forgave him

Published 28 Apr, 2024 02:56am

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Saturday acquitted Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in a case registered at Bani Gala police station.

District and Sessions judge Qudratullah acquitted Gandapur after the court informed that the victim has forgiven Gandapur.

At the start of the hearing, Gandapur’s counsel told the court that person injured during the incident is out of country and he forgave all the accused and wanted to withdraw his case after compromise with accused. The court issued directives to record statement through Skype of the person namely, Muhammad Waleed who was injured as result of firing.

The court recorded statement of injured person and he told the court that he has forgiven the accused.

The court after recording statement of the injured persons acquitted Gandapur.

Meanwhile, another court deferred the indictment of Ali Amin Gandapur in audio leaks case registered at Golra police station until the next hearing. Gandapur appeared along with his counsel before Additional and District Sessions Judge Abdul Ghafoor Kakar.

