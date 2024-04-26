AIRLINK 80.60 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.5%)
Apr 26, 2024
Business & Finance

India's foreign exchange reserves drop to six-week low

Reuters Published 26 Apr, 2024 05:52pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MUMBAI: India’s foreign exchange reserves fell for a second consecutive week and stood at a six-week low of $640.33 billion as of April 19, data from the central bank showed on Friday.

The reserves fell by $2.83 billion in the reporting week, adding to the previous week’s $5.4 billion drop.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) intervenes in the foreign exchange market to curb excess volatility in the rupee.

For the week to which the foreign exchange data pertains, the rupee had fallen to a lifetime low of 83.5750 to the dollar but logged marginal weekly losses.

The RBI sold around $1.5 billion in the non-deliverable forwards (NDF) market last Friday, when the Iran-Israel flare-up pressured the rupee, Reuters reported, citing sources.

India’s forex reserves come of record highs as 7-week gaining streak ends

Changes in foreign currency assets are caused by the RBI’s intervention as well as the appreciation or depreciation of foreign assets held in the reserves.

Foreign exchange reserves also include India’s reserve tranche position in the International Monetary Fund.

The currency settled at 83.35 and logged a weekly rise of 0.15%, its strongest since the week ended Feb. 2.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars)
----------------------------------------------------
                            April 19     April 12
                               2024         2024
----------------------------------------------------
Foreign currency assets      560,860      564,653
Gold                          56,808       55,798
SDRs                          18,034       18,077
Reserve Tranche Position       4,631        4,634
----------------------------------------------------
Total                        640,334      643,162
----------------------------------------------------
India’s foreign exchange reserves drop to six-week low

