Students block Paris’ Sciences Po University over Gaza war

Reuters Published 26 Apr, 2024 05:41pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

PARIS: Students blocked access to Paris’ prestigious Sciences Po University over the war in Gaza on Friday, demanding the institution condemn Israel’s actions, in a protest that echoed similar demonstrations on US campuses.

Chanting their support for the Palestinians, the students displayed Palestinian flags at windows and over the building’s entrance. Several wore the black-and-white keffiyeh head scarf that has become an emblem of solidarity with Gaza.

“When we see what is happening in the United States, and now in Australia, we’re really hoping it will catch on here in France, the academic world has a role to play,” said 22-year-old Hicham, a masters student in human rights and humanitarian studies at Sciences Po.

Tensions flare at US universities over pro-Palestinian protests

The students, he said, want Sciences Po to condemn Israel’s actions.

“We hope that will spread to all universities and beyond … we won’t give in until the genocide in Gaza ends,” said 20-year old Zoe, a masters student in public administration at Sciences Po.

Science Po’s interim director, Jean Basseres, condemned the blockade of the building in a letter to teachers.

He confirmed that on Wednesday night, police removed a first group of students, adding that he was now talking with student representatives to try and find a solution to the new blockade.

93 arrested at LA university pro-Palestinian protest for trespassing

Renewed clashes between police and students opposed to Israel’s war in Gaza broke out on U.S campuses Thursday, raising questions about forceful methods being used to shut down protests that have intensified since mass arrests at Columbia University last week.

Israel has killed at least 34,305 Palestinians in its assault on Gaza, health authorities in the enclave said on Thursday. Israel is retaliating against an Oct. 7 Hamas attack.

Comments

