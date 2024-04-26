Hong Kong shares end with fifth gain in a row

HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares ended the week with a fifth successive gain Friday as tech firms rallied on the back of strong earnings from Microsoft and Alphabet, while investors awaited the release of US inflation data later in the day.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 2.12 percent, or 366.61 points, to 17,651.15.

Hong Kong shares jump on policy support; China slips

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.17 percent, or 35.74 points, to 3,088.64, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange jumped 1.78 percent, or 30.16 points, to 1,728.49.