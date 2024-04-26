AIRLINK 80.75 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (1.69%)
BOP 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.91%)
DFML 34.75 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (4.7%)
DGKC 77.45 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.75%)
FCCL 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.83%)
FFBL 33.78 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (7.58%)
FFL 9.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.91%)
GGL 10.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 117.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.15%)
HUBC 136.60 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.86%)
HUMNL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1%)
KEL 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
KOSM 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.32%)
MLCF 37.75 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.83%)
OGDC 138.05 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (0.99%)
PAEL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.86%)
PIAA 26.87 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.21%)
PIBTL 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.57%)
PPL 114.40 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.57%)
PRL 27.62 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
PTC 14.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.61%)
SEARL 57.57 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.65%)
SNGP 67.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.59%)
SSGC 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
TELE 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
TPLP 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TRG 71.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.42%)
UNITY 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.74%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.14%)
BR100 7,629 Increased By 102.9 (1.37%)
BR30 24,880 Increased By 230.6 (0.94%)
KSE100 72,711 Increased By 739.2 (1.03%)
KSE30 24,015 Increased By 266.3 (1.12%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Hong Kong shares end with fifth gain in a row

AFP Published 26 Apr, 2024 01:26pm

HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares ended the week with a fifth successive gain Friday as tech firms rallied on the back of strong earnings from Microsoft and Alphabet, while investors awaited the release of US inflation data later in the day.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 2.12 percent, or 366.61 points, to 17,651.15.

Hong Kong shares jump on policy support; China slips

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.17 percent, or 35.74 points, to 3,088.64, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange jumped 1.78 percent, or 30.16 points, to 1,728.49.

Hong Kong stocks

Comments

200 characters

Hong Kong shares end with fifth gain in a row

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens marginally against US dollar

SBP expected to hold rates on Monday ahead of IMF deal, Reuters poll finds

Pakistan’s economic condition shows improvement, but ‘needs surgery’: PM Shehbaz

Pakistan rejects provocative statements from Indian leaders on Kashmir

Gold price per tola jumps Rs2,500 in Pakistan

India begins voting in second phase of giant election as Modi vs Gandhi campaign heats up

JS Bank registers massive 376% jump in profit in 1QCY24

Oil prices on track to snap two-week losing streak

Prices of petrol, diesel likely to be slashed

PBC floats 5-year ‘exports charter and imports substitution plan’

Read more stories