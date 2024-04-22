Hong Kong stocks open with gains

Brecorder Logo
HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares rose more than one percent at the open Monday following last week’s losses and as traders breathed a sigh of relief that there had been no weekend escalation of the Middle East crisis.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 1.15 percent, or 186.69 points, to 16,410.83.

China, HK stocks end lower on Middle East tensions

The Shanghai Composite Index gave up 0.20 percent, or 6.20 points to 3,059.06, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange dipped 0.55 percent, or 9.25 points, to 1,677.32.

