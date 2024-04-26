AIRLINK 80.61 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.51%)
BOP 5.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.94%)
CNERGY 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.46%)
DFML 35.10 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (5.75%)
DGKC 76.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.08%)
FCCL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.15%)
FFBL 31.62 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.7%)
FFL 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.81%)
GGL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
HBL 117.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.24%)
HUBC 134.79 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.51%)
HUMNL 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.71%)
KEL 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.21%)
KOSM 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.48%)
MLCF 37.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.11%)
OGDC 136.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.43%)
PIAA 27.06 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.92%)
PIBTL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.43%)
PPL 113.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.13%)
PRL 27.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.51%)
PTC 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
SEARL 57.37 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.3%)
SNGP 67.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.61%)
SSGC 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
TELE 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
TPLP 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.35%)
TRG 72.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.14%)
UNITY 25.58 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (3.06%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 7,546 Increased By 20.2 (0.27%)
BR30 24,656 Increased By 6.9 (0.03%)
KSE100 72,075 Increased By 103.4 (0.14%)
KSE30 23,803 Increased By 54.2 (0.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan bond futures off lows as BOJ keeps rates steady

Reuters Published 26 Apr, 2024 09:26am

TOKYO: Japan’s government bond futures fell as did the yen on Friday after the Bank of Japan kept its short-term rates steady while highlighting broadening inflationary pressures and sticking to its commitment to keep buying government bonds.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.19 yen to 143.96, but were off the day’s lows.

Ten-year interest rate swaps were at 1%, off their highs too, while the cash bond market was in recess.

Ahead of the BOJ announcement, the 10-year government bond yield jumped to a more than five-month high, even as traders anticipated the Bank of Japan (BOJ) will keep rate settings unchanged.

The 10-year JGB yield rose 4 basis points (bps) to 0.93%, its highest since Nov. 3, and was last at 0.925%.

The two-year JGB yield, which is highly sensitive to the BOJ’s policy, rose 1.5 bps to 0.315%, its highest since July 2009.

The BOJ maintained its short-term interest rate target at a range of 0-0.1%, which was set just a month ago when it made a historical exit from its massive stimulus programme.

The central bank said it will keep buying government bonds based on guidance decided in March, when it pledged to buy roughly 6 trillion yen ($38.45 billion) per month.

“JGB market had quickly priced in the reduction in JGB purchases ahead of the BOJ announcement based on media reports,” said Norihiro Yamaguchi, senior Japan economist at Oxford Economics.

Japan’s 2 year bond yield hits 13-year high as BOJ chief hints chance of another rate hike

“Today’s decision to keep the purchase pace unchanged could calm the market, but the outlook for QT (quantitative tightening) will remain one of the key themes in the JGB market this year.”

Traders are focused on signals BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda might send at a post-meeting press conference on the yen, which has hit successive 34-year lows in the past month and is now on the weaker side of 155 per dollar.

While the BOJ’s mandate does not include currency management, a weak yen complicates its inflation calculation, and some investors suspect Governor Kazuo Ueda might sound hawkish or the BOJ may hint at cutting the huge amounts of bonds it regularly buys.

The weak yen and rising oil prices have raised inflation expectations, with the break-even inflation rate, or the gap in the yields between the 10-year inflation-linked bonds and the 10-year JGBs, hitting record highs this week.

The BOJ made a historic shift out of negative interest rates in March but the yen’s low yields and wide gap with US rates have kept it under pressure.

Ten-year yields have roughly doubled this year, but are still a few basis points short of the 1% cap the BOJ used as reference rate until March.

Japan's government bond

Comments

200 characters

Japan bond futures off lows as BOJ keeps rates steady

‘Case study of 2022 floods’: ADB warns of big climate disasters

PBC floats 5-year ‘exports charter and imports substitution plan’

Summaries: CCI questions ‘competence’ of provincial govts, ministries

Meeting held with US under TIFA

RDA inflows rise to $7.660bn

Operations: KAPCO reluctant to opt for CTBCM

NA panels: Govt, opposition agree on ‘power-sharing’ formula

Annual rental value property: Sindh govt given three months to legislate on levy of tax

Govt has given two airbases to US, claims Omar

Tax law amendment bill to prove another piece of ineffective legislation?

Read more stories