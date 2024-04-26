134,000 Cubic meters/year gas theft volume unearthed

KARACHI: Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) displayed its zero tolerance against gas theft with fresh set of raids in residential areas of upper Sindh.

During a crackdown undertaken by the Distribution Zone in Hyderabad's Zafar Housing Society and Mahar Ali Society, Phase 1, Kohisar, Latifabad, illegal connections to 20 and 120 houses were dismantled that were involved in direct theft.

The residents had illegally extended rubber pipes through theft clamps and fixed them on SSGC's feeder mains which were welded during the operations. 19,200 cubic meter / year and 115,200 cubic meter / year volumes of gas were being stolen in Zafar Housing Society and Mahar Ali Society, respectively with total disregard for the law. Post these raids, theft claims are being raised.

In Larkana Region, anti-gas theft teams conducted operations in Larkana and Shikarpur zones and discovered some residents who were involved in both underground and overhead theft cases. More than 5 disconnections were made and rubber pipes were instantly removed by the raiding teams.

Prosecution Success: Gas Utility Court, District Shikarpur, dismissed pre-arrest bail of accused Suleman and issued non-bailable arrest warrant against the accused with directions to SHO PS Stuart Gang, Shikarpur to put him behind bars and produce him on the next date of hearing. The accused was nominated in FIR registered at Police Station Stuart Gang, Shikarpur.

He was found running heavy generator, directly using gas from distribution gas line for the commercial purpose of power generation in Shikarpur city. Security Services, Counter Gas Theft Operations (Prosecution Wing) Larkana, contested the case in the Court.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024