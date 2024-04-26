AIRLINK 79.41 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.3%)
Oil eases on US fuel demand concerns

Reuters Published 26 Apr, 2024 04:15am

HOUSTON: Oil prices edged down on Thursday after slower economic growth in the first quarter added to concerns of retreating fuel demand in the United States.

Brent crude futures fell 27 cents, or 0.3%, to $87.73 a barrel by 11:40 a.m. ET (1540 GMT) while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures eased 41 cents, or 0.5%, at $82.41. US economic growth slowed more than expected in the first quarter, but an acceleration in inflation suggested that the Federal Reserve would not cut interest rates before September.

US gasoline stockpiles fell by less than forecast and distillate stockpiles rose against expectations of a decline in the week to April 19, according to Energy Information Administration (EIA) data on Wednesday, reflecting signs of slowing demand.

US crude inventories unexpectedly fell sharply last week, the EIA report also showed, as exports jumped. “Although we thought the Department of Energy inventory data for last week was bullish overall, there are some concerns regarding apparent demand,” said Tim Evans, an independent energy analyst.

The concern about US fuel demand arises amid signs of cooling US business activity in April and as stronger-than-expected inflation and employment data means the Fed is seen as more likely to delay expected interest rate cuts.

“The current weakness in benchmark prices, after testing above $90 levels, is due to market sentiment refocusing on global economic headwinds over geopolitical tensions,” said Emril Jamil, senior oil analyst at LSEG Oil Research.

Fighting in the Gaza Strip between Israel and Hamas is expected to expand as Israel may start an assault on Rafah, in the enclave’s south, which may increase the risk of a wider war that could potentially disrupt oil supplies. Still, oil supply has not been affected as yet and there have been no other signs of direct conflict between Israel and Hamas-backer Iran, a major oil producer, since last week.

