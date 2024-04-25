AIRLINK 79.60 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.54%)
BOP 5.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.94%)
CNERGY 4.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.92%)
DFML 33.19 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (7.52%)
DGKC 77.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.76%)
FCCL 20.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.02%)
FFBL 32.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
FFL 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.98%)
GGL 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
HBL 118.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.42%)
HUBC 135.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.19%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
KEL 4.60 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (10.31%)
KOSM 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.9%)
MLCF 38.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.7%)
OGDC 133.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-0.85%)
PAEL 23.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIAA 26.83 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.71%)
PIBTL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
PPL 113.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.31%)
PRL 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.43%)
PTC 14.83 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.58%)
SEARL 57.66 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (2.05%)
SNGP 67.31 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.52%)
SSGC 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.38%)
TELE 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.19%)
TPLP 11.74 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.6%)
TRG 72.86 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (2%)
UNITY 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.39%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (6.02%)
BR100 7,528 Increased By 35.3 (0.47%)
BR30 24,714 Increased By 156.3 (0.64%)
KSE100 72,343 Increased By 290.7 (0.4%)
KSE30 23,834 Increased By 26.1 (0.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South African rand little changed before producer inflation data

Reuters Published 25 Apr, 2024 11:56am

JOHANNESBURG: The South African rand was little changed in early trade on Thursday, as traders looked ahead to the release of domestic producer inflation figures.

At 0615 GMT, the rand traded at 19.1950 against the dollar, not far from its Wednesday close of 19.2100.

Statistics South Africa will release the March Producer Price Index around 0930 GMT.

South African rand little changed in early trade

Analysts polled by Reuters predict that March producer inflation edged up to 4.6% in year-on-year terms from 4.5% in February.

The central bank said this week that bringing consumer inflation back to the midpoint of its target range was likely to be a “bumpy and protracted” journey.

The South African Reserve Bank has held its main interest rate at 8.25% since May 2023 to combat price pressures.

South Africa's rand

Comments

200 characters

South African rand little changed before producer inflation data

Intra-day update: rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

Liquidation of certain appellate fora: Cabinet approves amendments to tax laws

Bullish momentum continues, KSE-100 gains over 300 points

The Organic Meat Company secures another $4mn export contract to UAE firm

Despite lower finance cost, National Refinery posts Rs2.87bn loss in 3QFY24

Oil steady as market weighs US demand concerns, Middle East conflict risks

Tax law amendment bill introduced in NA

FBR’s POS system: 1,680 Tier-1 retailers told to integrate by May 31st

Investment and loss reduction: KE’s 7-year plan approved by Nepra

Joint statement: Islamabad, Tehran agree to seal FTA

Read more stories