AIRLINK 79.90 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.93%)
BOP 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
CNERGY 4.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
DFML 33.19 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (7.52%)
DGKC 78.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
FCCL 20.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.1%)
FFBL 32.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.27%)
GGL 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
HBL 119.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.84%)
HUBC 135.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.37%)
HUMNL 6.87 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.84%)
KEL 4.33 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.84%)
KOSM 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.48%)
MLCF 38.83 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.41%)
OGDC 134.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 23.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.64%)
PIAA 26.71 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
PIBTL 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.42%)
PPL 113.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.26%)
PRL 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.61%)
PTC 14.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
SEARL 57.73 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (2.18%)
SNGP 67.21 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.37%)
SSGC 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.37%)
TELE 9.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
TPLP 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.11%)
TRG 71.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.25%)
UNITY 24.84 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.35%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (6.02%)
BR100 7,506 Increased By 13.5 (0.18%)
BR30 24,732 Increased By 173.4 (0.71%)
KSE100 72,389 Increased By 336.9 (0.47%)
KSE30 23,839 Increased By 31.5 (0.13%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from April 24, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 25 Apr, 2024 08:50am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • In visit to Karachi, PM Shehbaz tells CM Murad he is present at his ‘beck and call’

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan Refinery suffers Rs1.24bn loss in 3QFY24

Read here for details.

  • ‘Strong performance’: Standard Chartered explains reason for increase in share price

Read here for details.

  • Joint statement: Iran, Pakistan urge UN Security Council to take action against Israel

Read here for details.

  • Bank Alfalah’s profit falls 8% in 1QCY24, clocks in at Rs9.93bn

Read here for details.

  • Extend handshake to all neighbours including India, suggests Arif Habib to PM Shehbaz

Read here for details.

